From the Labere family snapshot collection, Lachlan Labere and son sharing a bumper car ride during the Salmon Arm Fall Fair. (Contributed)

Column: Sympathy for the camera shy and praise for the lowly snapshot

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

My sister-in-law has in her possession a somewhat compromising photo from my early childhood.

The colour-faded image, taken long before the rise of home computers and cell-phone cameras, is of my father and I laying on our stomachs on a motel bed watching television. My brother is on my dad’s back being goofy.

Oh, and with the exception of some well-placed bits of blanket, we’re all buck naked.

The photo makes my sister-in-law giggle.

My mom took the photo – as she did all the family photos. I don’t think mom would call herself a photographer, though she often had a point-and-shoot with her, taking snapshots of our birthdays, family outings, vacations, get-togethers with friends – the invaluable images that, overtime, would assist in providing clarity to our increasingly hazy memories.

Read more: Black Press Media’s best news photographs of 2018

Read more: Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today

Read more: Victim in Buckerfield’s purse theft wants images of dying dog returned

Looking through my mom’s photo albums (she is the curator of early family memories), numerous images of my dad can be found, from when he was a young man to his later years. I am grateful, as I understand he didn’t like having his picture taken. I don’t know if he’d be crazy about today’s omnipresence of digital cameras.

There was an estimate in 2017 that suggested 1.2 trillion photos would be taken that year. I suppose I took my share for the Eagle Valley News and the Salmon Arm Observer. However, that visual information overload is why I’ve come to value the family snapshot most – images of moments of personal meaning. 

The 10,000 plus photos in my electronic photo album are largely of my wife and son. You might think I also don’t like having my photo taken. Maybe. But also, I’m usually the one behind the camera.

Last summer, when my brother was visiting, I wanted to show him a photo I’d taken. While scrolling through my album, he noticed several images I’d recently taken of myself while out hiking. He laughed at me for taking selfies. I remember being embarrassed, but also reluctant to tell him why I’d taken them. They are for my son so that one day, when he becomes the curator of our family memories, there’ll be a few more in there to remember his old man by. And maybe make him giggle.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: Remembering the character of a wine legend

Just Posted

Update: Police allege vehicle in Highway 1 collision contained stolen goods

Salmon Arm RCMP continue search for driver, occupant, believed known to police

Third cannabis retailer open for business in Salmon Arm

Downtown Cannabis owner says store defined by emphasis on education, hospitality

Underground cable sparks power outage in Salmon Arm

BC Hydro reports below-ground repairs related to July 27 problems more difficult to do

Sicamous visitor centre moving in with museum

Combination to benefit users, help chamber and museum with rising costs

Women take spotlight at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Shuswap festival proudly features top female Canadian talent

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

Truck rolls off road, inches away from Kelowna home

Driver says he was trying to avoid a deer, RCMP believe an over-corrected turn may be the cause

VIDEO: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Sockeye to be transported to Chilliwack in oxygenated holding tanks for a pilot enhancement project

Kelowna couple win spot performing at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Folk duo Josh + Bex to share passion for music with festival audience

Kelowna Chiefs’ GM passes away following battle with bacterial meningitis

Grant Sheridan was president and GM of the Kelowna Chiefs

Man arrested after lunging at woman with knife: Kelowna RCMP

Deven Christopher Rooney was found hiding in a closet after lunging a knife at a woman

Funds fight fires in North Okanagan

Regional District granted $100,000 from province

Wildfire west of Kamloops

The fire is an estimated 2 hectares in size near Savona

West Kelowna man’s murder trial delayed until 2020

Kevin Costin, who is charged in the killing of his wife, trial has been pushed until next year

Most Read