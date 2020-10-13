Jeremy Ayotte on the first trip into the proposed English Lake park. (Jim Cooperman photo)

Column: The magical English Creek landscape and bouldering destination

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

By Jim Cooperman

Contributor

The following column is the first of a two-part series.

It had been 25 years since the last time I visited one of the truly magical areas in the Shuswap, the English Creek valley southeast of Three-Valley Gap.

Two intrepid local adventurers, Blaine Carson and John Vivian, joined me recently for the tour into a landscape fitting for the imaginary world of the Hobbits, on a 1.3-kilometre long trail along English Creek that winds around massive boulders covered in thick moss underneath giant old growth cedar and hemlock trees.

Amidst the wonder, we found small signs that designated climbing routes, as this valley had also become a destination for the sport of bouldering.

The conservation history for the English Creek valley began in the early 1990s, when the B.C. government dedicated staff time and funding to double the area of the province protected as provincial parks. Their newly established “Protected Areas Strategy” identified two goals, large areas of over 1,000 hectares that contained unique and threatened features, and the smaller Goal II areas that held regionally unique values. In February 1995, I received a short-term contract to find potential Goal II areas that deserved protection in what was then the Salmon Arm Forest District.

Despite the negative reaction from the local forest industry about my contract, I began the project by initially spending hours at the forest district office studying forest cover maps looking for remnants of old growth forests that still could be found primarily in the headwaters of local creeks and rivers. One afternoon, a forest service technician and a local company forester told me about a giant, 14-foot diameter cedar tree in a stand of old growth forest below Mt. English.

Although it was in a block that had been approved for years, the trees were growing in loose shale, and the forest company had been reluctant to log it because reforestation would be extremely difficult. Since a site visit was the next step, I enlisted the help of a young local biologist, Jeremy Ayotte, who joined me for the first exploration. As we drove higher and higher up a road we encountered a talus slope and giant boulders where the road fizzled out so we set out on foot in an area that appeared to be prime grizzly bear habitat.

To the west was the towering peak of Mt. English and to the east was indeed a rare, high elevation old growth cedar forest on a steep slope heading up to the sub-alpine English and Scottish Lakes. We searched for the reputed giant cedar tree, but were unsuccessful. Nonetheless, this forest ecosystem deserved protection and when land use planning began the following year, the English Lake Goal II candidate was included in the process. It was officially approved along with over 25,000 hectares of new Shuswap area parks five years later after intense negotiations.

Read more: Column: In search of the Shuswap’s most significant trees

Read more: Column: Shuswap tree-growers support provincial reforestation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Shuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

John Vivian examines one of the giant boulders during the recent visit to the English Creek valley. (Jim Cooperman photo)

Kathi Cooperman explores the mystical magic of the English Creek valley in 1995. (Jim Cooperman photo)

Previous story
Column: Fletcher Park “speed humps” remind us driving is a privilege that comes with rules

Just Posted

Shuswap Elections BC office open for voting

Salmon Arm location offers opportunity to vote early, drop off mail-in ballots

Warriors win 3-2, split two-game set with Silverbacks

Warriors’ Stienberg scored his first goal of the tournament and added an assist in the win

Vernon police dog sniffs out Enderby man evading arrest

A 27-year-old Enderby man is in custody, charged with flight from police, possession of stolen property

Column: The magical English Creek landscape and bouldering destination

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Snowfall with a total amount of 15 to 20 cm is expected

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Crash claims life of 60-year-old Okanagan man, RCMP investigating

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact RCMP

Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Family reunification lottery was suspended and then reinstated

B.C. Liberals promise to ban elections in a provincial emergency

Andrew Wilkinson rolls out party platform before debate

Actor Jon Cryer turns to B.C. ring-finder to search for lost wedding band

Cryer turned to a company called the Ring Finders

Five hour ride to North Okanagan high school on one wheel

Vernon high school student completed 41-kilometre unicycle ride to raise funds, awareness

B.C. New Democrats promise renter’s rebate, rent freeze as parties ready for debate

The plan also includes making a cap on rent increases permanent

Liberal candidate apologizes for comments made about NDP politician in viral video

Jane Thornthwaite said she’s sorry for commenting on Bowinn Ma’s looks during roast for a retiring politician

Most Read