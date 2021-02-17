Great Outdoors columnist James Murray. (File photo)

Great Outdoors columnist James Murray. (File photo)

Column: Virtually fleeing self-isolation for distant exotic locales

Great Outdoors by James Murray

By James Murray

Contributor

As winter drags on and the COVID-19 related need to self-isolate at home lingers, I find it harder to even think about the future, let alone make plans for it.

Doubt and uncertainty have seemingly permeated their way into many, if not most decisions. We live in a different world, that’s for sure.

Normally at this time of year I would be eagerly planning any number of fishing trips for the coming season. I would probably be on the phone with my friend Cory trying to figure out the best time to combine some sturgeon fishing with a salmon or steelhead run. I would likely be reading all sorts of articles in old fishing magazines about opportunities to catch two- and three-pound rainbow trout in lakes that I have not previously fished. And, I would also be searching on the Internet for tactical information such as hydrographic maps of specific lakes, types of regional insect hatches and suggested fly patterns, as well as general information on roads, seasonal access, local tackle stores and possible accommodations.

Ah yes, the internet where there is just so much information available – sometimes almost too much.

In fact, there’s so much information available now online that a person has a hard time making up their mind. By the time you have decided on one model of this or that, they’ve changed models and there’s a newer, better, up-graded and improved version available. Not to mention the fact that if you can’t find the newest version of something, you are bound to find an older version of it up for auction.

If you are not careful, checking out stuff on Ebay can be more dangerous than having an itchy nose at a used farm equipment auction.

Having said that, sometimes I do look up all-inclusive fishing trips to places like Belize and New Zealand. I know I’ll never be able to afford them, but it doesn’t hurt to look – and maybe dream a little. I can see myself in one of those fancy new angling kayaks they use down there, cruising through the bright blue waters along the Belize Barrier Reef, casting my line to tarpon and bonefish. After a hard day’s fishing I could head back to my cabana, put my feet up and enjoy a long, tall, cool Kahlua and cream. I could just sit there and think about what I might do mañana.

All those descriptions and pictures online of places like Belize and New Zealand are just so alluring. You can almost hear the waves, taste the salt air and feel the warm ocean breeze on your face. I never thought I would say this, but a person can (almost) experience going somewhere without ever having to leave home, and maybe, in this time of Covid-19, that isn’t really such a bad thing. We can fulfill some of our dreams without actually having to leave self isolation – well, almost. One can vicariously experience exotic places without even having to travel – which we are not allowed to anyways – and we can experience a certain amount of pleasure and enjoyment without endangering our lives. Yes, COVID-19 has changed our lives in many ways but there are ways to cope. We can still plan for the future.

I think I’m going to pour myself a nice, long, tall, cool Kahlua and cream, settle into my La-Z-Boy chair and read one of my old fishing magazines. I might even find an article about fishing for tarpon on bright blue waters along the Belize Barrier Reef. I can just sit back, relax and feel the warm ocean breeze on my face. As I turn the pages I can even think about mañana.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Valentine’s Day is a cruelty

Just Posted

Many people enjoyed ice skating on the frozen Salmon Arm bay over the Family Day weekend but the City of Salmon Arm is urging caution with a warming trend in the forecast and some reports of people falling through the ice received. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
City, fire department warn people to stay off ice in Salmon Arm Bay

Salmon Arm Fire Department received word of people falling through ice on weekend

Firefighters redirect traffic following a collision near the Black Road/Highway 97B intersection on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Driver seriously injured in Highway 97B collision near Salmon Arm

Police respond to three collisions on morning of Feb. 16

A case of COVID-19 was confirmed among the South Broadview Elementary school community, with the potential exposure dates between Feb. 3 and 10. (Google image)
COVID-19 case reported at Salmon Arm elementary school

Potential exposures at South Broadview Elementary between Feb. 3 and 10.

North Shuswap Anti-racism Day is being held on February 22, in part to support Scotch Creek resident Mary Stewart who since last summer has posted 22 signs on her property speaking out against racism, all of which were torn down. (Contributed)
‘They’re real cowards.’ Vandals fail to deter Shuswap woman from speaking out against racism

Community members to make amends for 22 damaged signs with North Shuswap Anti-racism Day

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Tonya and Robert Kuchma of Kelowna died in a vehicle crash in Kamloops. (Facebook)
Kelowna couple dies in Highway 1 crash

The crash, involving a semi-trailer, happened on Family Day in Kamloops

The washrooms under construction on the Okanagan Rail Trail in Coldstream were vandalized overnight Monday, Feb. 15. (Regional District of North Okanagan photo)
Okanagan Rail Trail washrooms vandalized

Coldstream washrooms spray painted while under construction

68-year-old Penticton man Ned Captroppa was killed in a hit-and-run at the at intersection of Winnipeg Street and Nanaimo Avenue Monday, Feb. 15, 20201. (Contributed by April Richards)
Granddaughter of Penticton hit-and-run victim pleas for driver to come forward

Ned Captroppa, 68, was killed in a downtown hit-and-run on Family Day, Feb. 15

Thompson Egbo-Egbo is seen in his role as Oscar Peterson in a still frame taken from a new Heritage Minute video on the Canadian jazz pianist's life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Historica Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
New Heritage Minute toasts life of Black Canadian piano virtuoso Oscar Peterson

Clip features seven-time Grammy winner, timed for Black History Month

Vancouver actor Jason Gray-Stanford had a heart transplant late last year after a sudden onset of heart failure. (B.C. Transplant)
B.C. sets records for lung, heart, liver transplants in 2020

451 donated organ procedures completed despite COVID-19

Princeton GSAR responds 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In 2020 the crew was called out 34 times, and members spent 721 hours on calls, and 683 hours training. Photo Princeton GSAR Facebook
Families panic before skiers on Frosty Mountain found safe

RCMP recommends all back country users employ satellite devices

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Okanagan driver ticketed after running red light, causing 3-car collision

Northbound prius in Kelowna ran red light, struck by westbound vehicle, rolled into semi truck

Retired provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall, seen here getting his seasonal flu shot in November 2015, has returned to work on an advisory committee for COVID-19 research in B.C. (B.C. government)
B.C. pharmacists deliver a million influenza vaccinations

Will be ‘critical’ to mass COVID-19 immunization plan

Most Read