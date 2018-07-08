Leah Blain’s Business Spotlight: Mall at Piccadilly to host Charity Block Party

The Mall at Piccadilly is hosting its 5th annual Charity Block Party on Saturday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a dunk tank, silent auction, live music outside, merchant sponsored activity booths, a barbeque, refreshments, crafters market, children’s games and face painting.

All the money raised at the event goes to support the SAFE Society’s Salmon Arm Women’s Shelter. Also, many mall merchants will be collecting donations in their stores for the week leading up to the event to help fill the shelves at the shelter.

Volunteers are also wanted to lend a hand with the event. Call 250-832-0441 for more information.

Movie night

Join the fun under the stars for Outdoor Movie Night at Marine Peace Park, Saturday July 28. Fun kids’ and family entertainment starting at 6 p.m., with CARS 3 showing at dusk. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets. This free community event is sponsored by Ian Gray’s Salmon Arm GM.

Lakeside joins Wayside

Wayside, the North Okanagan’s oldest printing and marketing firm, has acquired Lakeside Printing and will now deliver its full range of services directly to both companies’ clients in Salmon Arm, Vernon and Revelstoke.

“We’ve had clients in these communities for years, and we’re looking forward to having a local presence so we can be all that much more responsive to their needs,” says Neil Perry, co-owner, Wayside. “We’re also excited that we can offer that much more to Lakeside’s clients in the areas of signage and digital marketing.”

Lakeside Printing, owned by Susan and Dan Renaud, has offered printing services since 1975. The Renauds live in Salmon Arm and have run all three locations from there. The couple and their 10 staff members will stay on and continue serving Lakeside clients as they always have.

“We knew Wayside shared our values for service and going above and beyond for clients, so we saw this as an excellent opportunity to give our customers access to a wider range of marketing services that will help them stay competitive,” says Dan Renaud.

Partners for a good cause

Sometimes good business isn’t about making money. The Churches Thrift Shop, under the new direction of Linda Dixon, will continue its partnership with Emergency Social Services (ESS).

“Helping people in need, that’s what we’re here for,” says Linda, who has been manager of Churches Thrift Shop for three months. “I’m really excited about the kinds of things Churches has been involved in.”

Cathy Semchuk, ESS Director, says their partnership with various businesses is vital to their program, and the Churches Thrift Store plays a special role when disasters hit. When people are referred to Churches from the ESS, they can take whatever they need, no charge.

“When people realize they’ve lost everything, and they’ve gone through something traumatic, certain things will bring back normalcy to their lives – sometimes it might just be a couch so they have something to sit on,” says Cathy. “We’re grateful to the thrift shop because we can say, ‘Don’t worry, we have a place where you can go and pick up what you need.’ The beauty of it is, it’s the community doing it as well.”

Linda says items that are donated have helped people from here to Africa.

“We gave 50 sewing machines to people in Mozambique to help women and children who struggle with poverty. They will use these machines to help support themselves and their families and it goes to sustaining the entire community.”

Churches has well over 200 volunteers, including people who offer their skills to repair machines and equipment.

Linda, who is from Ontario, is an ordained clergy and minister of the Methodist church.

SASCU expands

The SASCU Financial Group announced it has signed a letter of intent to purchase Shuswap Insurance Brokers, located in Enderby.

“This purchase expands SASCU’s trade area into a neighbouring community,” said Barry Delaney, chief executive officer of SASCU. “The additional volume will support better pricing and expanded insurance choices.”

There are no immediate plans to change the name of the Enderby-based business and all staff of both insurance groups have been assured continued employment.

“We considered a wide range of possible purchasers and we felt SASCU was the best fit for our clients and staff,” said Chuck Melanson, chief executive officer of Shuswap Insurance Brokers.

Sunday cinema

The epic historical drama, Lawrence of Arabia, will be playing at the Classic on Sunday, July 8 at 1:30 p.m. The run time is 3.5 hours. This academy-award winning movie, released in 1962, is one of the great epics of the silver screen. Tickets are $5.

