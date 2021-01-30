Yeah - my coworkers are truly ridiculous. Andrea DeMeer

Yeah - my coworkers are truly ridiculous. Andrea DeMeer

The importance of being ridiculous

There are crab legs on the roof of the woodshed

There are crab legs on the roof of the woodshed.

Capitalize all those words and it sounds like an edgy poem, or an Amazon Prime miniseries.

However, it’s just a fact.

There are crab legs on the roof of the woodshed.

Don’t ask me how they got there. I’ve no idea. I just live here.

I discovered them when the snow began melting. I was barbecuing hamburgers, looked up, saw the crab legs.

They puzzled me. They continue to do so.

For one thing I’m the only person in our household who eats crab legs and they certainly don’t belong to me.

There is a bag of crab legs in the freezer but it hasn’t been opened.

Is there a secret admirer somewhere, attempting to catch my notice by leaving out shellfish?

Note to self: Check the garage for a posy of flowers and lobster tails.

It made me laugh until I could barely stand, and was a reminder of how much one could miss in life if she failed to embrace, appreciate and respect the ridiculous.

It’s possible it is related to COVID cabin fever, this idea of pursuing absurdity.

Yet ridiculousness has always been an important part of my life.

Never was that so evident when the DeMeer family moved from the very urban southwestern Ontario to the very rural Princeton, B.C., six years ago.

Frankly, everything seemed ridiculous at first and it felt at times like we’d moved to an entirely different country, or planet.

What do you mean I have to pay a health insurance premium? Health care in Canada is free. We are internationally famous for it. Everyone knows that.

Why are there bears on my street? Aren’t there provincial parks for those things?

Seriously? You actually can’t get there from here?

I remember most vividly driving back to town from Copper Mountain Mine, shortly after our arrival.

All of a sudden my car was surrounded by cows. Big ones. There were at least a dozen.

In Ontario, you understand, we mostly keep our cows in barns.

The cows just stood there, looking at me.

Maybe they’d never seen a 1986 Lexus before.

I honked the horn, waved my arms, rolled down the window and yelled “MOOOOOOOVE.”

Eventually I just leaned back and laughed so hard and so long that tears rolled down my face and I had to pee. The release of the ridiculous.

It’s possible to create that amazing feeling with intent.

Over the Christmas holidays, for example, in a moment of extreme boredom I crafted co-workers out of left-over fall vegetables.

Working from home, and alone if you don’t count the kids, the husband and the dog, can be unsatisfying.

No one to talk things over with.

Channelling the spirit of the incredible British comedian Miranda Hart, I took a glue gun and some craft supplies from the dollar store and made three veggie colleagues out of mini squashes.

I call all of them Gordon.

They sit on my desk. I vent to them and they never argue with me.

They are ridiculously comforting.

Last week a friend sent me an email that was quite kind, and it said I seem to see the world a little differently than most people.

That, of course, is just a nice way of putting me on some kind of spectrum.

Ridiculous?

Don’t ask me. I just live here.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: A choice of social conservatism or economic conservatism

Just Posted

Grant funding provided by the Co-op gas station chain is available for non-profits starting on Feb. 1. (File Photo)
Co-op community grants open on Feb. 1

In 2019, a grant from the gas station chain funded a project at Salmon Arm West Elementary.

Susan Henderson looks through her binoculars at a pair of bald eagles while performing the annual Christmas Bird Count in Peter Jannink Nature Park. (File Photo)
Waterfowl most prominent in Salmon Arm bird count

Local naturalists saw thousands of ducks and geese taking advantage of mild weather and thawed lakes

A concept image shows the replacement RW Bruhn Bridge towering over the nearby railway bridge across the Sicamous Narrows. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Image)
Bruhn bridge replacement project expected to be tendered this year

Construction of the highway bridge over the Sicamous Narrows is expected to take three years

A health care worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Dec. 28, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No deaths, 71 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,026 cases remain active in the region

A mother and daughter in an Interior Health care home, who’s names are being withheld due to privacy, receive their COVID-19 vaccine together. (Photo courtesy of Interior Health)
COVID MILESTONE: Interior Health looks ahead to 2nd vaccine doses for region’s most vulnerable

As of Jan. 29, approx. 20,000 residents and staff in care homes across IH have been offered vaccine

Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

Last year, the Kelowna Women’s Shelter housed 186 women and children in the city. They had to turn away 163 women seeking solace from violence due to a lack of space. (Pixabay)
Women fleeing violence in Kelowna turned away: An epidemic within a pandemic

Kelowna Women’s Shelter calls for system “flip”: Perpetrators should seek shelter, not women, children

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID outbreak at Kamloops hospital grows

Since Jan. 22, 76 cases of the virus have been associated with the outbreak. One person has died.

Yeah - my coworkers are truly ridiculous. Andrea DeMeer
The importance of being ridiculous

There are crab legs on the roof of the woodshed

Apex Mountain has seen plenty of local riders make their way up this season. (Jesse Day - Western News)
South Okanagan ski hill suspends free lift ticket program with other resorts due to COVID-19

Apex Mountain’s enhanced reciprocal program is still open for nearby Mt. Baldy

Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey RCMP investigate third suspected drug-impaired driving incident in a week

Police say driver in crash was ‘suffering a possible drug overdose’ in latest crash

Jackie Del Rizzo and Stanley Zappa were on-air as just one of the programs for Peach City Radio’s first ONAIRversary in 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Second On-Air-versary for South Okanagan community radio hits the airwaves on Feb. 6

The fundraiser celebration of two years of CFUZ 92.9 FM starts at 8 a.m.

Brita Colero was skiing at SilverStar Resort near Vernon Jan. 9 when an accident left her a paraplegic. (GoFundMe)
Community rallies behind Lake Country woman paralyzed while skiing

Over $80k raised in less than a day for Okanagan woman injured skiing

Andrew Garant and Cody Teichroeb. (GoFundMe)
Okanagan athletes running for mental health awareness

Andrew Garant and Cody Teichroeb hope to erase the stigma, start conversations about mental health

Most Read