Viewpoint: Wildfires and out-of-hand open burn spark consideration of B.C.’s approach to bans

At the moment of writing, Salmon Arm firefighters are attacking an open burn reported to have gotten out of hand and, as I understand, has spread into nearby trees.

This comes after a Sunday temperature high of around 27 C – not a record breaker for April 30, but hot enough. Both the blaze and the rapid temperature spike have occurred as Salmon Arm and much of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District lingers in Drought Level 3. (B.C.’s drought level classification system ranges from Level 0: sufficient water to meet socio-economic/ecosystem needs, to Level 5: adverse impacts almost certain.)

While Environment Canada has some rain in the forecast for the coming weekend, we first have to go through a couple more days at 27 C.

Over the same April 29/30 weekend, three evacuation alerts, two in the Cariboo and one in the Thompson Nicola Regional District, went into effect, all in response to wildfires believed to be human caused. On the Saturday, it was reported 12 wildfires had occurred in the Cariboo over a 48-hour period. Authorities urged extreme caution when conducting outdoor burning.

As of May 1, there were no fire bans or restrictions in the Cariboo, Kamloops or any of B.C.’s fire centres.

In B.C., open burns (burning outdoors) are permitted when the wildfire risk is low. According to the B.C. government’s website, open burns can be a “useful tool,” and multiple factors are considered when assessing wildfire risk and deciding whether to implement an open fire ban, including: current and forecasted weather conditions, the availability of firefighting resources and the Buildup Index (a numeric rating of the total amount of fuel available for combustion).

Media releases issued by the province and the Kamloops Fire Centre last August, around the B.C. Day long weekend, and in July 2021, suggested tourism is also a factor, at least when it comes to campfires. They noted how camping is a “long-standing tradition in this province,” and that the government recognizes “people also enjoy having campfires, so it takes any decision to implement a campfire ban very seriously.”

It’s fair to say the heat dome and lingering heat wave of 2021 wasn’t something we were prepared for, while this weekend’s temperature spike seemed to come as a shock – everyone I’ve spoken with has commented on the suddenness of it. Perhaps we need to reconsider how we implement burn bans, prioritizing timely precaution over utility and tradition.

While alternatives like wood chipping may be more costly to the individual, it would be significantly less than the costs born of an accidental, out-of-control wildfire.

An update on the local fire – more firefighters have been paged to provide assistance. Fingers crossed we don’t face another summer like 2021.

