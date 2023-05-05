Firefighters from Silver Creek, Deep Creek Ranchero and Falkland, accompanied by BC Wildfire Service personnel, attacked a blaze in the Yankee Flats area on July 1, 2021. The fire started after a slash pile rekindled. (Contributed)

Viewpoint: Wildfires and out-of-hand open burn spark consideration of B.C.’s approach to bans

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

At the moment of writing, Salmon Arm firefighters are attacking an open burn reported to have gotten out of hand and, as I understand, has spread into nearby trees.

This comes after a Sunday temperature high of around 27 C – not a record breaker for April 30, but hot enough. Both the blaze and the rapid temperature spike have occurred as Salmon Arm and much of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District lingers in Drought Level 3. (B.C.’s drought level classification system ranges from Level 0: sufficient water to meet socio-economic/ecosystem needs, to Level 5: adverse impacts almost certain.)

While Environment Canada has some rain in the forecast for the coming weekend, we first have to go through a couple more days at 27 C.

Over the same April 29/30 weekend, three evacuation alerts, two in the Cariboo and one in the Thompson Nicola Regional District, went into effect, all in response to wildfires believed to be human caused. On the Saturday, it was reported 12 wildfires had occurred in the Cariboo over a 48-hour period. Authorities urged extreme caution when conducting outdoor burning.

As of May 1, there were no fire bans or restrictions in the Cariboo, Kamloops or any of B.C.’s fire centres.

Read more: Cariboo region sees 12 fires in 48 hours; public urged to use extreme caution when burning

Read more: 27 properties on evacuation alert due to Lost Valley wildfire in South Cariboo

In B.C., open burns (burning outdoors) are permitted when the wildfire risk is low. According to the B.C. government’s website, open burns can be a “useful tool,” and multiple factors are considered when assessing wildfire risk and deciding whether to implement an open fire ban, including: current and forecasted weather conditions, the availability of firefighting resources and the Buildup Index (a numeric rating of the total amount of fuel available for combustion).

Media releases issued by the province and the Kamloops Fire Centre last August, around the B.C. Day long weekend, and in July 2021, suggested tourism is also a factor, at least when it comes to campfires. They noted how camping is a “long-standing tradition in this province,” and that the government recognizes “people also enjoy having campfires, so it takes any decision to implement a campfire ban very seriously.”

It’s fair to say the heat dome and lingering heat wave of 2021 wasn’t something we were prepared for, while this weekend’s temperature spike seemed to come as a shock – everyone I’ve spoken with has commented on the suddenness of it. Perhaps we need to reconsider how we implement burn bans, prioritizing timely precaution over utility and tradition.

While alternatives like wood chipping may be more costly to the individual, it would be significantly less than the costs born of an accidental, out-of-control wildfire.

An update on the local fire – more firefighters have been paged to provide assistance. Fingers crossed we don’t face another summer like 2021.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Severe weatherwildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
COLUMN: The challenge of not thinking about camels

Just Posted

Firefighters from Silver Creek, Deep Creek Ranchero and Falkland, accompanied by BC Wildfire Service personnel, attacked a blaze in the Yankee Flats area on July 1, 2021. The fire started after a slash pile rekindled. (Contributed)
Viewpoint: Wildfires and out-of-hand open burn spark consideration of B.C.’s approach to bans

The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is being prepped for construction by Splatsin members, who are also conducting flood watch patrols in the area, following awards of federal and provincial grant money. (Photo contributed)
Splatsin prepping Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail for construction

Salmon Arm Just For Kicks Dance Studio’s senior team, Animality, received a top score and a Shine Bright Award at the Shine Dance Festival held April 12-16 in Vernon. (Just For Kicks Dance Studio/Facebook photo)
Award-winning Salmon Arm dancers preparing for year-end recitals

Vernon Snowflakes pilots fly in formation as they approach the Salmon Arm Regional Airport. (Photo contributed)
Seasoned North Okanagan-Shuswap pilots maintain formation as the Vernon Snowflakes

Pop-up banner image