110 to graduate from Summerland Secondary School

Ceremony will be held at Summerland Arena on June 28

By Joshua Oggelsby

Another end of the school year is upon us and that means time for the high school’s graduation ceremony.

This year at Summerland Secondary School’s graduation there will be around 110 students graduating.

There will also be two valedictorians who will speak on behalf of the grad class.

The valedictorians are Faith Fraser and Ben Geertz.

This time of the year is always chaotic for the graduates and the school but Trevor Robinson, vice-principal of the high school, has a very calming approach to the events.

“Graduation is an event, but also the culmination of a 13-year process,” he said. “‘It recognizes the learning and effort the students have put in since Kindergarten. It also marks a change in the students lives as they stand on the cusp of adult hood and the responsibilities and opportunities that brings. We look forward to celebrating the achievements by our graduates with them at the end of the year.”

The ceremony is held on the last Friday in June and the event will also see at least 122 bursaries and scholarships given to to members of the grad class.

The ceremony, at the Summerland Arena, will be held June 28 beginning at 11 a.m.

