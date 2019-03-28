A bus load of adoptable dogs is headed for the Okanagan

Rescue dog Polka from Embrace a Discarded Animal Society

Kelowna will soon be the destination for a bus load of adorable wonderful fluffy things.

The Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is set to arrive in the Okanagan on May 3 with more than 40 dogs who are looking to find love and forever homes with local families.

Embrace founder and president Leslie Fee explained shelters in the U.S. are overcrowded and dogs are being euthanized or left on the streets as strays because there is no room for them.

“Caring shelter managers know the best chance these dogs have is to send them to other geographical areas to save their lives and that’s where we come in. We give dogs who have little hope a new leash on life by helping them meet caring local families looking to adopt,” said Fee.

More than 200,000 dogs are euthanized in California alone each year. In order to save the animals some shelter managers send the dogs to other geographical areas.

Those looking to bring a new family member into their home can visit PetSmart in Kelowna between May 3 and 5 and meet the dogs.

“We encourage everyone to come out to the event and meet our gorgeous dogs,” said Fee. “We will work with qualified applicants to match the right people with the right pet. And if you adopted a dog from us on our last visit to Kelowna, we would love to see how well they’re doing so bring your dog in to say hello.”

Applicants can complete an application on the society’s website www.embracesociety.ca in advance of the event, or at the store during the event. Selected applicants will be interviewed, and a home check will be done before being approved to adopt.

The charity is also looking for volunteers during the event Anyone interested in volunteering is invited to complete a volunteer application on the society’s website.

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is a registered Canadian charity which has been involved in the rescue, transport, and re-homing of small and medium breed dogs since 2012.

