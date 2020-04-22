A sanitary little library created for Peachland residents during pandemic

Rona Nadeau said she wanted to swap books with other readers in the area

A Peachland resident has set up a little free library for her neighbourhood.

Rona Nadeau said she’s a big reader and once she went through her stack of library books, she began to worry.

“Just before all this happened, I had picked up a good selection of books from the library so I was pretty well stocked at the beginning, but that was in early March… and so I started to think ‘hey, maybe there are other people around who would be interested in swapping some books’,” she said.

She found a display case in her house that she then set up just outside and filled with books. Nadeau posted about the little free library on a Peachland group, where she said several of her neighbours saw it and became interested.

“Someone replied to my post in the group and said she’s always wanted to put together something like this as well, so I encouraged her to do it. There are so many areas here in Peachland that we can do it.”

She hasn’t seen any other free libraries like hers in town, so it may well be the first in Peachland. Nadeau said besides wanting to fill her reading needs, she was inspired by others who put up free libraries in Winnipeg. With people spending more time at home, she said now seemed like the right time to set it up.

She’s encouraging people to take a book and if they have one they want to share, to place it in the bookcase.

Nadeau added she regularly sanitizes the shelf and the books.

“Just treat it like anything else that you’re bringing into your home at this time. Bring it in and do what it is you do: use Lysol wipes, do that. It’s all about just taking care of yourself, sanitizing your own hands and things you’re bringing home the very same way.”

The little free library is on the corner of Thompson Drive and Forest Hill Drive.

READ: Fairy doors pop up in Rose Valley Regional Park

READ: Peachland’s ZipZone changes course, will remain closed amid pandemic

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fairy doors pop up in Rose Valley Regional Park

Just Posted

Passersby intervene in reported domestic assault by Highway 1 in North Shuswap

Chase RCMP said the situation could have been a lot worse without the intervention

Salmon Arm offers sand, sandbags for residents who may need to protect property

City staff report no flooding has been reported in the city yet

Askew’s to hold food drives in Salmon Arm

$1,000 donations to kick off food drives two support local foodbank providers

Warm dry temperatures in the Shuswap much-loved by people and ticks

Shuswap Trail Alliance encourages you to check your clothing, hair if you’ve been out hiking

Salmon Arm senior encourages unity against COVID-19 by singing national anthem

Bob White asks that residents step outside Sundays at noon to sing O Canada.

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Golden Secondary School confident in COVID curriculum

According to Steve Wyer, the curriculum continues to evolve to better suit students needs

Kelowna hockey player sues city, opponent, league, after suffering broken ankle

Ryan Bachmeier alleges Greg Hopf injured him while playing in a ‘careless, reckless and negligent manner’

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

Flood prep begins in North Okanagan

Only minor instances of localized flooding reported

Kelowna’s historic grist mill goes up in flames overnight

The Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP remain on scene

UPDATE: New photo released of man missing from Westside Road area

Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP concerned for 33-year-old

Column: How to think like a fish

Great Outdoors like James Murray

Most Read