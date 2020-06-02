Students and parents in School District 83 stand in social distancing lineups on their way back to school on Monday, June 1. (School District 83 image)

About one-sixth of students in School District 83 choose to ‘restart’ June 1

Superintendent of schools expects numbers may increase as word of safety protocols spreads

It might not have been quite like the first day of school in September, but on June 1, excitement was present nonetheless, says the superintendent of School District 83.

Superintendent Peter Jory and other senior administrators posted an online thank you to communities regarding the ‘restart’ on Monday after the B.C.-wide closure which began March 17.

“The first day has gone well and the overall feeling was one of excitement to be back in session. We think as people see the protocols that are in place and talk to others who have their children in school that the number of students attending may grow,” the notice stated.

Approximately 1,000 students across the North Okanagan-Shuswap district returned on June 1, one-sixth or 16.4 per cent of the 6,100 students who attend the district’s 24 schools.

Read more: About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

Because students in different grades attend for varying numbers of days, it is complicated to determine just how many students in which schools and which grades are returning to school.

Kindergarten to Grade 5 students can go two days per week; grades six to 12 can attend one day a week (different students go on different days) and children of essential service workers or vulnerable students can attend up to five days a week.

That has meant a lot of organizing not only for school and bus schedules but also regarding safety protocols and health checks.

“Our staff were delighted to have students back in our schools, and really appreciate our communities’ help and support,” Jory remarked.

He said there was was some anxiety during the lead-up time about students and staff returning to classes, especially after the good job that had been done telling everyone to stay home.

“However, there was excellent communication between our parents and schools, which really helped with our planning,” Jory commented. “People were patient, respectful and thoughtful about the safety procedures.”

With time off for spring break added to the months of April and May, students have been off longer than they normally would be for the summer holiday.


About 1,000 students in School District 83 returned to school on Monday, June 1, where staff and students have been schooled on social distancing. (School District 83 image)

