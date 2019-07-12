Additional Summerland Museum information now available online

Contents of 53 binders now scanned and included on museum’s website

MUSEUM INFORMATION Summerland museum archivist Julien Butler, left, and museum curator Claire Macdonald stand beside 53 research binders. Museum volunteer Dorothy Inglis scanned all of these binders and the contents are now available on the museum website. (Photo submitted)

The Summerland Museum has made additional information available on its website as the contents of 53 research binders have been scanned and uploaded.

Dorothy Inglis, a volunteer with the museum scanned the binders which contain school student photos, information on heritage homes and pioneers, cemetery records and much more.

Over the past two years, there has been significant improvements to the Summerland Museum website.

The website also contains all the issues of the Summerland Review newspaper from 1908 to 1929, eight self-guided tours, pioneer profiles and school programs.

