Agreement secures annual support over five years for Sicamous’ Red Barn, arts council

$5,000 a year from district will help community space host classes, weddings and more

The Eagle Valley Arts Council has confirmed financial support from the District of Sicamous. Council approved an agreement to pay $5,000 annually for the next five years. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)

The Eagle Valley Arts Council will receive $25,000 over five years to continue operating the Red Barn Arts Centre.

At its Feb. 8 meeting, District of Sicamous council approved a contribution agreement between the district and the arts council.

Under the agreement, which began Jan. 1, 2023 and goes to Dec. 31, 2027, the district will pay $5,000 annually to the arts council.

District budgets already include the payments so there is no direct financial implication.

The arts council has to present district council with a budget plan each year before Sept. 1, providing information about planned projects and initiatives.

The agreement also states the arts council must maintain complete financial records and give an unaudited statement to the district before March 31 each year, detailing the work of the previous year. Surplus funds are to be repaid to the district unless further projects are agreed upon.

The arts council is required to maintain provincial non-profit status and has responsibility for engaging or dismissing employees.

At the Jan. 25, 2023 district finance committee meeting, committee members and Eagle Valley Arts Council president Kim Hyde discussed how the council supports more than just arts and culture activities in town.

“The Arts Council has opened their facility (the Red Barn) to many community groups at a reasonable or no-fee rate. The Red Barn has provided space for fundraisers, classes, weddings, funerals, etc. The Arts Council sees the Red Barn as truly a community space,” reads the district staff report about the agreement.

READ MORE: Sicamous chamber steps up to help museum share community’s story

READ MORE: Sicamous recreation department looking forward to a busy 2023

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArtsCity CouncilSicamous