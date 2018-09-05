Armstrong IPE parade winners announced

The thrills were sheep, but they sure weren’t cheap for Interior Provincial Exhibition Parade winners.
With approximately 90 entries this year, there were bands, floats, livestock entries and vintage vehicles — all celebrating the IPE, presented by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, and this year’s theme of Sheep Thrills.
“A big thank you to all the participants and volunteers. The parade was marshalled by longtime volunteer Wayne Friesen of Country West Supply in the staging area graciously provided by Rancho Vignola,” said Patti Noonan, Chamber executive director, in a release.
“Okanagan Traffic Control again provided exceptional flagging made easier with barricades provided by Nor-Val Rentals and the City of Armstrong. Amazing community support makes this event possible.”
Judging was also a volunteer effort — and was a tough job again this year.
Category Winners:
Animal – Adult
First – Jan Dobson
Animal – Youth
First – Ricochet Alpine Ent
Comic/Clown/Humorous
First – Taylorside Mini Farm
Second – Kalamalka Caring Clowns
Commercial Business – under 10 Employees
First – The Pumpkin Patch
Second – Forage Valley Storage
Third – Marie VanderWilk
Honourable Mention – Okanagan Utility Locators; Armadillo Trailers
Commercial Business – Over 10 Employees
First – HUB International Barton Insurance
Second – Askews Foods
Third – Okanagan Restoration Services
Honourable Mention – Silver Star Resort
Communities Over 10,000
First – City of Kelowna Spirit of the Lake
Second – Penticton Peach Festival
Horses
First – Makayla Henges
Heavy Horses
First – Lavik Ventures
Horse Teams in Harness
First – O’Keefe Ranch
Mascot
First – Visit Our Okanagan
Musical Entries – Community
First – BC Regiment Band
Musical Entries – Pipe Band
First – Shuswap Pipe and Drums
Second – Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band
Service Club/Church/Other
First – Okanagan Christadelphians
Second – Armstrong & District Curling Club
Third – Okanagan Shuswap Roller Derby Assoc.
Honourable Mention – Enderby & District Community Resource Centre; School District #83; Star Country Square Dancers
Vehicles – Antiques
First – Allan & Diane Dalsvaag
Second – Viking Farms
Vehicles – Special Interest
First – Shriners North Okanagan Mini Car Unit
Second – Shuswap Pioneers Collector Club
Third – Armstrong Demo Derby
Honourable Mention – Dwayne Danley
Visual and Performing Arts
First – Downtown Dixie
Youth
First – Armstrong Enderby Skating Club
Second – Girl Guides
Third – North Okanagan Minor Hockey
Honourable Mention – North Okanagan Knights Junior Hockey League
