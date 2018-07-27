Sally Scales holds a photo of herself as a nurse in earlier years. - Image credit: Scales family

Arthur Manuel, Sally Scales among those featured in annual book

Okanagan Historical Society, covering area from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm, celebrates 82nd edition

Any title with the word ‘report’ in it might not bode well for a good summer read, but those familiar with the long history of the Okanagan Historical Society’s (OHS) annual books knows otherwise. The 82nd Report is hot off the press and filled with stories celebrating the history and geography of the entire Okanagan.

“The chief editor decided to really focus on the geological sites and a more scientific perspective of the Okanagan,” says Dorothy Rolin, a Salmon Arm director to the OHS executive committee.

The OHS includes communities from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm. The local stories in this year’s edition include biographies of Rosemary Wilson, postmistress, pig farmer and long-time volunteer at RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum; and Arthur Manuel, a widely respected Indigenous leader.

Related: Tour speaks well of the dead

Linda Painchaud, who is in charge of book distribution in the Shuswap, says Art Manuel played an important role in the area.

“It’s important that people in Salmon Arm know what a wonderful contribution he made.”

Diane Ambil, who edits the local stories for the publication, says she was pleased to have his story told.

“He played a gigantic role in Indigenous rights. I didn’t want his story to be written by just anybody; I was thrilled his sister did it for us.”

Shorter local biographies in the Lives Remembered section include: Ken Arthurs, Tina Bartman, Ken Berger, Bud Boyd, Edgar Drew, Ethel Graham, Howard Overend, Dr. Lee Penner, Bob Robertson, Viv Rolin, Rev. Norman Russell, Sally Scales and Pat Timpany. There is also a contribution from a local student, Gina Schulli, about her great-great-grandmother, Ella May Richter.

Besides the local stories, the report has other interesting articles.

“The story, Cayuses and Shorthorns is quite fascinating and has broad appeal,” says Linda. “There are a lot of fascinating stories; it’s good reading.”

“The people who contribute are volunteers,” says Diane. “They’re not professional writers.”

Related: Celebrating Shuswap history

This is partly what gives the book its appeal; the stories are told in a conversational manner and range in topic from bootlegging and farming to bats in Peachland and ice in the Okanagan. History buffs will enjoy the articles, Chinese Canadian Pioneers and Kelowna, November 1919.

Diane points out the society (incorporated in 1925) is one of the oldest societies in BC and has published a report every single year with the exception of the years during the Depression and WWII. These stories reflect the lives of people who made up the fabric of the local communities and she says she hopes these stories inspire people to write their own memoirs.

“People shouldn’t feel their own history isn’t important. Someday, someone will want to know the stories you laughed about with your family. It becomes history down the road. People might think, ‘Who would be interested in my history?’ You would be surprised…”

Okanagan History, 82nd Annual Report is available at local bookstores and RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum. (Linda also has copies and her number is 250-832-8937). The cost of $25 includes a membership in the OHS. Each book has a registration card that can be filled out and sent in.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Arthur Manuel speaks at a conference with Naomi Klein. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
Japanese Canadian recounts life in Shuswap internment camp

Just Posted

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Salmon Arm parents concerned over upcoming school bus changes

Ranchero families frustrated by response from school district

UPDATE: Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Update: Salmon Arm blaze put out before it could spread

Two-storey home near Little Mountain Park badly damaged, no one injured

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder of woman

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

Vernon’s Oliver joins Rangers staff

Vernon Laker grad hired as assistant coach

More than 100 firefighters working wildfires in Similkameen

Placer Mountain and Snow Mountain fires near Keremeos continue to grow

Should government pay for rural buses to replace Greyhound?

Most Canadians are open to provincial or federal government putting up the cash, poll finds

Arthur Manuel, Sally Scales among those featured in annual book

Okanagan Historical Society, covering area from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm, celebrates 82nd edition

Caravan Farm Theatre farce Law of the Land a poignant revival

Law of the Land runs at Caravan Farm Theatre until Aug. 26

‘Scheduling conflict’ cancels Back To The 90’s concert in Kelowna

Prospera Place concert was set to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, C&C Music Factory

Firefighters tackle 20 grassfires in B.C. city in two days

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

Most Read

  • Farm in Canoe welcomes Welsh Pony foal

    Fern Rigg Welsh Ponies and Border Terriers brought Becky the foal into the world on July 22.

  • Arthur Manuel, Sally Scales among those featured in annual book

    Okanagan Historical Society, covering area from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm, celebrates 82nd edition