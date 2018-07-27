Arthur Manuel, Sally Scales among those featured in annual book

Sally Scales holds a photo of herself as a nurse in earlier years. - Image credit: Scales family

Any title with the word ‘report’ in it might not bode well for a good summer read, but those familiar with the long history of the Okanagan Historical Society’s (OHS) annual books knows otherwise. The 82nd Report is hot off the press and filled with stories celebrating the history and geography of the entire Okanagan.

“The chief editor decided to really focus on the geological sites and a more scientific perspective of the Okanagan,” says Dorothy Rolin, a Salmon Arm director to the OHS executive committee.

The OHS includes communities from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm. The local stories in this year’s edition include biographies of Rosemary Wilson, postmistress, pig farmer and long-time volunteer at RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum; and Arthur Manuel, a widely respected Indigenous leader.

Related: Tour speaks well of the dead

Linda Painchaud, who is in charge of book distribution in the Shuswap, says Art Manuel played an important role in the area.

“It’s important that people in Salmon Arm know what a wonderful contribution he made.”

Diane Ambil, who edits the local stories for the publication, says she was pleased to have his story told.

“He played a gigantic role in Indigenous rights. I didn’t want his story to be written by just anybody; I was thrilled his sister did it for us.”

Shorter local biographies in the Lives Remembered section include: Ken Arthurs, Tina Bartman, Ken Berger, Bud Boyd, Edgar Drew, Ethel Graham, Howard Overend, Dr. Lee Penner, Bob Robertson, Viv Rolin, Rev. Norman Russell, Sally Scales and Pat Timpany. There is also a contribution from a local student, Gina Schulli, about her great-great-grandmother, Ella May Richter.

Besides the local stories, the report has other interesting articles.

“The story, Cayuses and Shorthorns is quite fascinating and has broad appeal,” says Linda. “There are a lot of fascinating stories; it’s good reading.”

“The people who contribute are volunteers,” says Diane. “They’re not professional writers.”

Related: Celebrating Shuswap history

This is partly what gives the book its appeal; the stories are told in a conversational manner and range in topic from bootlegging and farming to bats in Peachland and ice in the Okanagan. History buffs will enjoy the articles, Chinese Canadian Pioneers and Kelowna, November 1919.

Diane points out the society (incorporated in 1925) is one of the oldest societies in BC and has published a report every single year with the exception of the years during the Depression and WWII. These stories reflect the lives of people who made up the fabric of the local communities and she says she hopes these stories inspire people to write their own memoirs.

“People shouldn’t feel their own history isn’t important. Someday, someone will want to know the stories you laughed about with your family. It becomes history down the road. People might think, ‘Who would be interested in my history?’ You would be surprised…”

Okanagan History, 82nd Annual Report is available at local bookstores and RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum. (Linda also has copies and her number is 250-832-8937). The cost of $25 includes a membership in the OHS. Each book has a registration card that can be filled out and sent in.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter