ART EXHIBIT Susan Blomander examines some of the art on display at Season’s Sparkles at the Summerland Community Arts Centre during an earlier holiday art event. This year, artwork will be available at a location on Main Street in Summerland. (Summerland Review file photo)

Artwork will be on display at downtown Summerland location

Light Up the Arts begins during the Summerland Festival of Lights on Friday evening

By Andrew Mitchell

On Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. on Main Street, the Summerland Arts Council is opening up their pop-up art show to all passersby.

The space for Light Up the Arts has been lent to the organizers by Chris and Elaine Neussler of Purple Hemp Co.

The Neusslers plan to use the location for retail in the coming year.

READ ALSO: Summerland exhibit features works by 35 artists

READ ALSO: Student artwork on display at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre

On opening night, anyone who stops in will be welcomed with some mulled cider from the Summerland Heritage Cider Company. Customers can shop for unique handcrafted art and gifts.

Subsequently the gift shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday every week leading up to Christmas Eve.

The Summerland Arts Council is happy to have space on Main Street and during the Summerland Festival of Lights on Friday evening, they hope to see many people inside.

For more information about the art show, please visit the Summerland Arts Council’s website at www.summerlandarts.com.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan community offers free bus rides

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Midget team takes gold at Shaw Centre

Team goes 2-0-1 in round robin games against Interior teams

UPDATE: Driver treated for minor injuries following collision in Salmon Arm

Accident involved pickup and gravel trucks

Collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm causes power outage

Driver receives minor injuries in accident at bottom of Kault Hill

City review concludes Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw warranted

Council now looking at other steps to meet needs of people who are homeless

Letter: No cost to showing respect, decency to Salmon Arm’s homeless population

Writer asks you to imagine yourself in the shoes of someone living on the street

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

Quartet gives voice to Kamloops Symphony’s upcoming Salmon Arm performance

Quebec-based vocal quartet Quartom to sing with symphony at the Nexus

North Okanagan students kick up their heels for Eli

Harvest Hoedown dedicated to Eli Johannson

GoFundMe campaign launched against City of Kelowna amidst Okanagan homeless crisis

The campaign is looking for $50,000 to take the city to court

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

First responder and tow truck celebrity remembered in Princeton

Phil Renaud was a highway rescue volunteer, volunteer firefighter, and Highway Thru Hell personality

Kelowna’s homeless unhappy with temporary overnight shelter situation

Residents can only stay at the two sites between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Most Read