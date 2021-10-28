Bastion Elementary music students sing the Ginalina song Small But Mighty their music video entry to this year’s CBC Music Class Challenge on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Bastion Elementary students brighten downtown Salmon Arm with song

School’s music students take part in video shoot for CBC Music Class Challenge entry

Downtown Salmon Arm’s giant treble clef served as the backdrop for a music video shoot Thursday morning featuring some small but mighty students from Bastion Elementary School.

Portions of Lakeshore Drive and Alexander Street were temporarily closed to traffic early Oct. 28 in order to accommodate Shannon MacLachlan’s music students, who were filming their video entry for this year’s CBC Music Class Challenge. The shoot included the students gathered on Lakeshore in front of the treble clef singing Small But Mighty by Canadian artist Ginalina.

Musicians gathered on a nearby sidewalk provided musical accompaniment for the video, being filmed by Stephen Ingle of Salmon Arm’s Single Shot Productions.

“These kids just light up when they sing the song,” MacLachlan told the Observer. “It gives them confidence… And they actually are doing a mighty act that’s going to be part of something really big and it always feels good to be a part of something really positive.”

Stephen Ingle works on a shot with Bastion Elementary music students at the piano beneath the giant treble clef for the school's video entry to the CBC Music Class Challenge. Singing the Ginalina song Small But Mighty, the video was filmed in downtown Salmon Arm on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Stephen Ingle works on a shot with Bastion Elementary music students at the piano beneath the giant treble clef for the school’s video entry to the CBC Music Class Challenge. Singing the Ginalina song Small But Mighty, the video was filmed in downtown Salmon Arm on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
