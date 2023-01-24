‘Be An Angel’ campaign raises close to $500k for Central Okanagan Food Bank

In the 27th iteration of the December-based fundraiser, The Thomas Allen Budd Foundation contributed $30,000

The Central Okanagan Food Bank’s 27th annual Be an Angel campaign was a smashing success, raising $417,583.

The funds will go towards ensuring that the rising number of people struggling with food insecurity can have access to nutritious meals.

The Thomas Alan Budd Foundation was a major contributor to the campaign, chipping in $30,000.

Anticipation for the month-long campaign (Dec 1-31) was felt well before December, with countless donors contacting the Food Bank to ensure that the fundraiser was going to go ahead.

Last year was exceptionally difficult for people living on the margins, which made donations for the campaign all the more vital. Throughout December, clients of the food bank shared their own stories, which allowed for the opportunity to share who and why individuals use the food bank.

“These stories encourage connection on a very human level, while also challenging the assumption that some people have about food bank users,” said Central Okanagan Food Bank’s director of development, Trina Speiser.

The food bank would like to thank everyone who donated, as they have ensured that hundreds will be able to have a nutritious meal throughout the 2023 year.

For more information on the Food Bank, or if you would like to donate, please visit cofoodbank.com

