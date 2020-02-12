BeadTrails holds fundraisers for Australian fire relief

Summerland business creates new bead and will hold barbecue on Feb. 14

Evan Harris rushes around his property preparing to minimize fire impact at Burragate, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, as a nearby fire threatens the area. Thousands of people are fleeing their homes and helicopters are dropping supplies to towns at risk of wildfires as hot, windy conditions threaten already fire-ravaged southeastern Australian communities. The danger is centered on Australia’s most populous states, including coastal towns that lost homes in earlier fires. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

A Summerland business is holding a fundraising campaign to support Australia following recent bush fires.

The fires have claimed 29 human lives as well as an estimated one billion animals. More than 10 million hectares has been destroyed, leaving 244 animal species without sufficient food or shelter.

To provide help, BeadTrail Experience in Summerland has introduced Australian fundraising beads which are available at the store in Summerland as well as at other businesses around the province.

The double bead set represents a koala climbing a eucalyptus tree, framed by a locally designed wooden bead of the continent of Australia with the inscription, Bead by Bead.

The beads sell fo $8.95 plus tax, with $5 from the purchase of each bead donated to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and the RSPCA New South Wales Bushfire Appeal.

In addition, BeadTrails together with Nesters Market in Summerland is hosting an Aussie style barbie on Friday, Feb. 14 from 4 to 8 p.m.

The event will have burgers and brats and some tasty toppings courtesy of Maple Roch and dessert locally crafted by Nummers. The event will run at BeadTrails Experience, 13207 Victoria Rd. N. in Summerland.

Detonate Brewing, Heavens Gate Estate Winery and Maple Leaf Spirits will be serving craft beer, local wine and hot cocktails at the launch event.

Volunteers who have their Food Safe certificate are asked to contact info@beadtrails.com.

“We want to send a whole lot of love and support down under,” said Karen Griggs owner of BeadTrails Experience. “B.C, has suffered the impact of fire and while we cannot begin to fathom the scope of the crisis in Australia, we can do our best to help combat it” she adds.

The event is by donation with BeadTrails collecting $20 per ticket. Each ticket entitles the bearer to a campaign bead, burger or bratwurst and beverage token. Additional beverage tokens can be purchased on site where attendees can bid on silent auction items.

