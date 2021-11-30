BGC Okanagan kicks off Gift of Giving campaign with $22k in donations

BGC Okanagan’s Gift of Giving Campaign has gotten off to a spectacular start thanks to Kelowna Chevrolet and the Kelowna Kinsmen Club.

Kelowna Chevrolet donated $15,000 toward the campaign and the Kinsmen chipped in $7,000. BGC Okanagan’s goal is to raise $50,000 to support Okanagan youth across their 41 service locations.

“This is a big deal for us to be able to start this and help you get to your goal of raising $50,000,” said Ian Speckman of Kelowna Chevrolet. “Our community has the opportunity to step up, match it and add to it.”

BGC Okanagan president Jeremy Welder was blown away by the support.

“With the pandemic, we’re definitely seeing more social issues so being able to get more dollars in like this allows us to offer more and more opportunities for the people we serve and remove financial barriers for people to access our services.”

Kelly Hutchinson of the Kelowna Kinsmen challenged the region to chip in to the Gift of Giving campaign.

“The Kinsmen are so excited to help out as much as we can. The work BGC does is vital for our community.”

The Gift of Giving campaign began on Giving Tuesday, (Nov. 30) and runs until the end of December. BGC Okanagan will be holding a host of initiatives like silent auctions, a snow globe auction and a raffle to win WestJet tickets.

Donations can be as little as $10.

