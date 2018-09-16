Cyclists leave Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm at the beginning of the 100-kilometre route in the 20th annual Bike For Your Life Century Ride on Saturday, Sept. 15. The event is a chance for cycling enthusiasts to tour beautiful Shuswap roadways and trails for a full day in the brisk September air. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Bike For Your Life marks 20th year cycling the Shuswap

Annual fall cycling draws crowd to Salmon Arm

Plenty of cyclists came out to enjoy the brisk September air on the scenic back roads of the Shuswap and North Okanagan during the Bike For Your Life Century Ride in Salmon Arm Sept. 15.

The Bike For Your Life Tour started in 1998 with the hope of promoting a healthy lifestyle, family solidarity and community involvement through a fun cycling event in which all ages and abilities could participate.

The 2018 ride in Salmon Arm marks its 20th year. Since 2012, the ride has raised more than $30,000 for the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Shuswap Trail Alliance through community donations, sponsorships and entry fees.

There are 30-kilometre, 75km, and 100km routes to suit every kind of rider, from beginner to experienced.

 

