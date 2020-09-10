Pictured is a portion of the many cans and bottles donated during a bottle drive on Aug. 29, 2020 at the Mall at Piccadilly by Bikers Are Buddies Shuswap for the Shuswap Children’s Association, which resulted in a cheque for more than $1,200 to the association. (Contributed)

Bikers Are Buddies Shuswap raises funds for children’s association

Community supports bottle drive organized by group that fights bullying, promotes respect

Friday, Sept. 4 was a great day for the Shuswap Children’s Association and Bikers Are Buddies Shuswap, thanks to the generosity of people in Salmon Arm and area.

Secretary of Bikers are Buddies Shuswap, Linda Falkingham, explained the group received overwhelming support in the form of bottles and cans at its bottle drive in the parking lot of the Mall at Piccadilly on Aug. 29.

“We were able to make a fantastic donation,” she said.

On Sept. 4, Michelle Whalley, Bikers Are Buddies Shuswap president, surprised June Stewart, executive director of the Shuswap Children’s Association, with a cheque totalling $1,247.46.

Bikers Are Buddies expressed appreciation for the support of local businesses as well as the community of Salmon Arm as a whole.

“Thanks so much and we hope to see you all at our next endeavour or at one of our Tuesday bike night rides when we do outreach in our supported communities.”

Bikers Are Buddies Shuswap is part of a Canadian non-profit organization created by bikers but not limited to bikers. Its mission is creating awareness and educating both children and adults on the benefits of living in a society of respect for each other combined with self empowerment. The logo and trademark of the non-profit is: Be a buddy, not a bully.

