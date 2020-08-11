Lake Country bylaw officers are giving away helmets to kids to protect them from brain injury. (District of Lake Country photo)

Brain safety top of mind for North Okanagan kids

Bylaw officers noticing a number of youth out riding bikes, scooters, skateboards without helmets

Bylaw officers are noticing a number of youth out riding bikes, scooters, skateboards without helmets in Lake Country.

Therefore they want to help protect these young brains and are giving out helmets to those in need of one.

“To help protect the young community leaders of the future from concussion, the Lake Country bylaw officers are teaming up with Braintrust Canada to provide helmets for youth in need,” the district said.

A limited supply of Nutcase street smart helmets are available. Contact Lake Country bylaw enforcement at 250-766-6673 to arrange to receive a helmet free of charge to keep your child safe.

READ MORE: Fire sparked off Westside

READ MORE: Wildfire sparked at Stuart Creek near Westside Road

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The Okanagan’s first Arabic store opens in Kelowna

Just Posted

Perseid meteor shower at peak on Aug. 11 and 12

Find place away from city lights for optimal viewing

Billet homes needed for Shuswap hockey teams

Silverbacks, Eagles, Heat put out call for host homes for players

Hostility at Shuswap restaurant ignites campaign calling for respect

“If you can’t follow the rules, then stay home,” says BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association

Morning Start: The Exorcist film set was haunted

Your morning start for Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020

Salmon Arm pickleball club’s request for defibrillator will go to city budget

City council decides to forward request for Klahani Park to 2021 budget deliberations

BREAKING: Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Brain safety top of mind for North Okanagan kids

Bylaw officers noticing a number of youth out riding bikes, scooters, skateboards without helmets

Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed

Suit alleges “deliberate indifference” to what should have been handled as a behavioural issue

Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Critic calls decision to proceed without thorough testing ‘dangerous and grossly immoral’

UPDATE: House fire spreads to nearby bush in North Okanagan

Small blaze burning near Vernon in Six Mile area

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Summerland begins reopening aquatic centre

First phase of reopening planned for Sept. 8

Doctor slain in Alberta medical clinic was devoted father, husband

Red Deer doctors on edge after attack on colleague who had two young daughters

Temporary Kelowna COVID-19 testing site closes as case numbers stabilize

Testing is still available by appointment at Interior Health’s Urgent and Primary Care Centre

Most Read