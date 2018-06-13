Brian Pratt-Johnson honoured with special concert

On Wednesday, June 13 beloved Salmon Arm music teacher Brian Pratt-Johnson will be conducting his final Wednesday on the Wharf concert featuring musicians who have been his students over his many years of teaching.

After 30 years of passing on his knowledge to eager young music lovers in Salmon Arm, Pratt-Johnson is retiring. His career leaves behind a long trail of students with fond memories of their time spent learning music in his class. Known by his students simply as ‘PJ,’ he has been credited as an inspiration by several students who continued their musical journey long after graduating from his class.

The final band concert led by Pratt-Johnson kicks off at 6:45 p.m. at the Marine Park Wharf, featuring many of PJ’s students spanning his entire career. There will be special performances dedicated to Pratt-Johnson as well.

In the event of heavy rains, the concert with be moved into the J.L Jackson Gym at the SAS Jackson Campus.

