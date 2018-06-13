Mark Langridge, Brian Pratt-Johnson, Jake McIntyre-Paul and Gareth Seys entertain a lunchtime crowd at the Ross Street Plaza on Friday, Aug. 25.

Brian Pratt-Johnson honoured with special concert

Wednesday on the Wharf has a special feature this week

On Wednesday, June 13 beloved Salmon Arm music teacher Brian Pratt-Johnson will be conducting his final Wednesday on the Wharf concert featuring musicians who have been his students over his many years of teaching.

After 30 years of passing on his knowledge to eager young music lovers in Salmon Arm, Pratt-Johnson is retiring. His career leaves behind a long trail of students with fond memories of their time spent learning music in his class. Known by his students simply as ‘PJ,’ he has been credited as an inspiration by several students who continued their musical journey long after graduating from his class.

Related: When talent and opportunity collide

The final band concert led by Pratt-Johnson kicks off at 6:45 p.m. at the Marine Park Wharf, featuring many of PJ’s students spanning his entire career. There will be special performances dedicated to Pratt-Johnson as well.

In the event of heavy rains, the concert with be moved into the J.L Jackson Gym at the SAS Jackson Campus.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Norwegian man finds biological family in B.C.

Just Posted

Column: Looking for a parting gift

Tracy Hughes’ final column asks readers to help Maureen Hafstein get the government’s attention

Suncor refinery restart to ease B.C. gas station fuel outages

Suncor’s 142,000 barrel-a-day Edmonton refinery was restarted last week after being shut down

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Tourism minister says B.C. made right decision to drop out of bid

Health minister offers no remedy for surgical wait time

Parkinson’s patient continues quest for province to fund more procedures

Proposed Salmon Arm bylaw would clamp down on panhandlers

Based on bylaws in Kelowna and Kamloops, this one extends prohibited areas from 10 to 15 metres

Video: Beaver’s efforts to build homes have no effect on Kelowna’s low vacancy rates

The cute little creature was spotted Tuesday collecting branches to no avail

Brian Pratt-Johnson honoured with special concert

Wednesday on the Wharf has a special feature this week

Think your dad jokes are better than John Horgan’s?

NDP launches dad jokes ‘consultation’ for Father’s Day

Endangered tadpoles travel via plane, car and kayak to their new home

Northern leopard tadpoles raised in the Vancouver Aquarium were released in the Kootenays last week

Norwegian man finds biological family in B.C.

Family reunion for adopted man almost 50 years in the making.

Okanagan man suffers serious injuries after pinned by log

The man was airlifted to hospital late Tuesday afternoon with non-life-threatening injuries

‘Business as usual’ as BC Lions’ Wally Buono enters final CFL season

Longtime coach not looking back as team preps for first game of year

Vernon Kokanee seek longer, newer pool

Vernon club aims to help bring a 50-metre pool to the city

Vancouver Canucks will end pre-season with game in Kelowna

The Canucks will play against Arizona Sept. 29 at Prospera Place

Most Read