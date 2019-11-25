POP-UP STORE BeadTrails will have booths from businesses around the region at its pop-up BeadTrails Bazaar during this holiday season. (Photo submitted)

Businesses will have booths at pop-up BeadTrails Bazaar in Summerland

Bazaar will be open during Summerland Festival of Lights on Nov. 29

BeadTrails in Summerland will partner with Okanagan businesses during this holiday season.

The bead business, in its 10th year of operation, will have booths from businesses around the region at its pop-up BeadTrails Bazaar.

Among the booths will be Happy Days Vintage Retro, Dirty Laundry Winery, the One Eyed Budgie and Okanagan Valley Vagabonds.

READ ALSO: BeadTrails expands to Ontario

READ ALSO: Bead fundraiser commemorates fire season

“It’s a really fun way to support the community that’s supported me,” said BeadTrails owner Karen Griggs. “We’ve come a fair distance since the days when I showed up on doorsteps asking shop keepers if they wanted to add a bead to our memory bracelet.”

The BeadTrails Bazaar will be open during the Summerland Festival of Lights.

“With over 10,000 visitors expected in Summerland this Friday we knew it presented a great opportunity to attract both vendors and customers to town. I really choose an eclectic group,” Griggs said. “From sustainably-made wine weekender bags, to slow fashion and handcrafted cards, the BeadTrails Market is shaping up to be the most fun you’ll have with your beads on.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Downtown Vernon Safeway closes forever

Just Posted

Back road to Salmon Arm beach low priority as ‘mountainside slowly sliding’

Portion of Canoe Beach Drive moves down city’s priority list as fix is so expensive

Wonka’s chocolate factory in production at Salmon Arm Secondary

SAS theatre students preparing to stage Roald Dahl classic

Recycling services in Sicamous relocating to Finlayson Street Return-It depot

The depot will be opening beginning on Dec. 2.

Beat by the Heat: Sicamous Eagles’ losing streak grows to six games

The Eagles will have a shot at returning to their winning ways in Kelowna on Nov. 26.

Firefighters douse burning car after collision in Salmon Arm

Icy conditions were apparent on streets surrounding the scene of the accident.

VIDEO: More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

Salmon Arm Silverbacks lose shootout thriller in Vernon

Gorillas also came up short on the road in West Kelowna

Businesses will have booths at pop-up BeadTrails Bazaar in Summerland

Bazaar will be open during Summerland Festival of Lights on Nov. 29

15,000-name petition against Kelowna supportive housing heads to B.C. legislature

14,000 people have signed a petition to change the use of the housing facility under construction

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

Downtown Vernon Safeway closes forever

Staff shed tears, hugs, laughs, champagne as 54-year-old business closes; will rebrand as FreshCo

Musaic Vocal Ensemble to perform in Penticton and Summerland

Winter concerts scheduled for Dec. 13 and 14

Summerland Credit Union donates money for legacy fund

Donation of $75,000 made during credit union’s 75 anniversary

Most Read