Salmon Arm resident Peggy Ashton celebrates her 102nd birthday on Nov. 12. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm resident Peggy Ashton celebrates her 102nd birthday on Nov. 12. (Contributed)

Calm and ‘unrufflable’: Salmon Arm woman celebrates 102

‘You can solve the world’s problems when you’re out walking.’

Salmon Arm woman Peggy Ashton celebrates her 102nd birthday this week.

Jill Goward describes her mother Peggy, born Nov. 12, 1920, as a peaceful person, “calm and unrufflable.”

“As one of her six children, I can honestly say that I don’t ever remember hearing her swear, get angry or hold a grudge. That could just be the secret to a long life,” said Goward, noting her mother would say it’s because she walks every day.

“Even when she experienced some of Saskatchewan’s coldest and hottest days, she could be seen out walking. In South Wales, where she was born, everyone walked.

“It was part of being alive. ‘Walking is good for you,’ she’ll say. ‘You can solve the world’s problems when you’re out walking.’ And ‘five times round this building is a mile’ she promises.”

Goward added Ashton has had her share of falls and breakages, but always manages to get back on the horse with quiet determination.

Goward said Ashton’s Salmon Arm home is a comfortable residence for independent living, where her mother depends on a few very good and caring assistants.

“Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit her as often as possible and she looks forward to receiving phone calls and old-fashioned mail from them. The world of computers passed her by and I don’t believe she minds that at all,” said Goward, grateful to her mom for being a caring, loving role model.

Read more: Excitement in the air as Salmon Arm makes plans to host 2024 55+ BC Games

Read more: ‘Could be we tolerate each other’: Shuswap couple to celebrate 72nd anniversary

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Previous story
Shuswap literacy program donates thousands of books to school libraries
Next story
Salmon Arm businesses gearing up for Shuswap Christmas Car giveaway

Just Posted

Salmon Arm resident Peggy Ashton celebrates her 102nd birthday on Nov. 12. (Contributed)
Calm and ‘unrufflable’: Salmon Arm woman celebrates 102

A man died in a single vehicle crash east of Enderby on Wednesday, Nov. 9 (File)
One dead following fatal collision outside of Enderby

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Baby Lions

James Dyck (sixth from left), with daughter Cadence Trottier, was the surprised and grateful recipient of a refurbished Jeep gifted to him with a year’s insurance by Braby Motors, Fix Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU in the 4th annual Shuswap Christmas Car Giveaway, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm businesses gearing up for Shuswap Christmas Car giveaway