Calm and ‘unrufflable’: Salmon Arm woman celebrates 102

Salmon Arm woman Peggy Ashton celebrates her 102nd birthday this week.

Jill Goward describes her mother Peggy, born Nov. 12, 1920, as a peaceful person, “calm and unrufflable.”

“As one of her six children, I can honestly say that I don’t ever remember hearing her swear, get angry or hold a grudge. That could just be the secret to a long life,” said Goward, noting her mother would say it’s because she walks every day.

“Even when she experienced some of Saskatchewan’s coldest and hottest days, she could be seen out walking. In South Wales, where she was born, everyone walked.

“It was part of being alive. ‘Walking is good for you,’ she’ll say. ‘You can solve the world’s problems when you’re out walking.’ And ‘five times round this building is a mile’ she promises.”

Goward added Ashton has had her share of falls and breakages, but always manages to get back on the horse with quiet determination.

Goward said Ashton’s Salmon Arm home is a comfortable residence for independent living, where her mother depends on a few very good and caring assistants.

“Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit her as often as possible and she looks forward to receiving phone calls and old-fashioned mail from them. The world of computers passed her by and I don’t believe she minds that at all,” said Goward, grateful to her mom for being a caring, loving role model.

