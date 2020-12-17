Carols from Sicamous students brighten spirits for seniors

Students at Parkview Elementary brought some Christmas cheer to seniors at a nearby care facility on Dec. 16.

Students in Grades 4, 5 and 6 at the school, organized by Grade 5 teacher Angela Hannif, sang Christmas carols for residents at the facilities managed by the Eagle Valley Senior Citizens Housing Society. Parkview Principal Carla Schneider said the students stopped at three different spots around the building to sing carols so residents could open their windows or step out of a door to listen.

Every resident also received handwritten “dear grand-pal” letters from a Grade 5 student. According to a Facebook post from the housing society residents haven’t smiled like they did watching the caroling in months.



