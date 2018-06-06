Carriers try out paddling, rowing

Shuswap Market News carriers Francis Patrick and Ben Tudan get a chance to paddle a six-person outrigger canoe. (Kimm Mitchell/Black Press)

Those people who deliver the Shuswap Market News – carriers and drivers – came with their families to the Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club’s annual open house on Saturday, June 2 at the paddling centre at Canoe Beach.

Circulation manager Kimm Mitchell, who invited them, described the event as “awesome. Everyone had a blast.”

The day featured instruction and demos, including a demo of a six-person outrigger canoe and a dragon boating demo.

She says more than 30 carriers, drivers and their family members had an opportunity to try out rowing and an outrigger canoe.

“It was a chance for them to come and try something different.”

Mitchell is planning another get-together for carriers later in the season.

The club promotes being the only paddling and rowing centre in the Shuswap for dragon boating, outrigger canoeing, rowing and kayaking.

