Children invited to explore the wild of Salmon Arm

Tom Brighouse talks to a visiting group of children about grebes and other species that call the Salmon Arm Bay area home on July 4, the first day of Wildlife Wednesdays at the Tom Brighouse Interpretive Centre in Marine Park.

This summer, kids are invited to learn more about the critters that call Salmon Arm home at the Tom Brighouse Interpretive Centre.

Wildlife Wednesdays is a free program that aims to help children engage with the local wildlife.

The program runs at the centre in Marine Peace Park from 10 a.m. to noon until Aug. 29. Each week there will be a different local expert to educate the kids about a chosen area of interest. This knowledge will be shared through interactive games, walks and activities.

This year’s topics will include a wide range of subjects such as the life cycle of a salmon, identification of various birds and exploring the kinds of bugs that can be found in the water.

The program is free and all are welcome to attend.

The centre is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of August. Anyone looking to further explore Salmon Arm may drop by the interpretive centre and take a look around.

