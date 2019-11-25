Christmas lights, strands, accepted for recycling in Salmon Arm

Incandescent and LED strands, wreaths can be taken to Bill’s Bottle Depot

Festive light strands and bulbs that have given up the ghost from Christmas’ past should not be bound for the landfill.

Rachel Nelken of Product Care Recycling, a non-profit organization, reminds Salmon Arm residents that no longer functional bulbs and strands can be recycled at Bill’s Bottle Depot.

“We all know that annoying feeling when you plug in the string lights and the bulbs are no longer working,” said Nelken in a media release. “Many people don’t know what to do with that pesky string once it’s reached the end of its useful life. Thankfully, they can be recycled.”

From strings of the older incandescent lights, to newer LED garlands, all can be recycled.

Regular household bulbs – fluorescent tubes, halogen bulbs, CFL’s, and LEDs – will be accepted at Bill’s until Dec. 29, after which they can be returned to Home Hardware and Rona in Salmon Arm.

