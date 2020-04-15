City councillor encourages Salmon Arm residents to participate in National Takeout Day

Wednesday, April 15 is being marked as a day to buy takeout food to support local businesses

Salmon Arm residents are being asked to get out of the kitchen on Wednesday, April 15.

At city council’s April 14 meeting, Coun. Kevin Flynn said, as council’s Downtown Salmon Arm representative, he heard that April 15 is a day to order takeout to support local restaurants in Canada.

“So I will encourage everybody to pick their favourite restaurant and order takeout for either lunch or dinner tomorrow and support our small downtown restaurants and restaurants that are trying to stay open and provide takeout service.”

When Flynn mentioned he wasn’t absolutely certain if it is a national day, Mayor Alan Harrison responded, “We’ll make it a day in Salmon Arm.”

According to online reports, April 15 is, indeed, National Takeout Day. It’s reported that some Canadian food, entertainment and sports celebrities have agreed to take part in order to help save the food-service industry.

Salmon Arm Economic Development has lists of businesses that are open in various areas in the region on its Facebook page. Those listed for Salmon Arm, including restaurants, can be found here.

Read more: Salmon Arm businesses close, adjust in response to COVID-19 crisis

Read more: World COVID-19 update – Economy may surge 5.8% next year



marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armfast food