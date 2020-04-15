(Wikipedia photo)

City councillor encourages Salmon Arm residents to participate in National Takeout Day

Wednesday, April 15 is being marked as a day to buy takeout food to support local businesses

Salmon Arm residents are being asked to get out of the kitchen on Wednesday, April 15.

At city council’s April 14 meeting, Coun. Kevin Flynn said, as council’s Downtown Salmon Arm representative, he heard that April 15 is a day to order takeout to support local restaurants in Canada.

“So I will encourage everybody to pick their favourite restaurant and order takeout for either lunch or dinner tomorrow and support our small downtown restaurants and restaurants that are trying to stay open and provide takeout service.”

When Flynn mentioned he wasn’t absolutely certain if it is a national day, Mayor Alan Harrison responded, “We’ll make it a day in Salmon Arm.”

According to online reports, April 15 is, indeed, National Takeout Day. It’s reported that some Canadian food, entertainment and sports celebrities have agreed to take part in order to help save the food-service industry.

Salmon Arm Economic Development has lists of businesses that are open in various areas in the region on its Facebook page. Those listed for Salmon Arm, including restaurants, can be found here.

Read more: Salmon Arm businesses close, adjust in response to COVID-19 crisis

Read more: World COVID-19 update – Economy may surge 5.8% next year


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armfast food

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Just Posted

Boy spreads cheer in neighbourhood using T-Rex costume

Shuswap boy wanted his neighbours to forget about the quarantine blues, according to his mom

City councillor encourages Salmon Arm residents to participate in National Takeout Day

Wednesday, April 15 is being marked as a day to buy takeout food to support local businesses

Unattended campfire in Shuswap’s Fly Hills sparks concern

Resident frustrated to find logs left smouldering and aflame in recreation area

Heavy snow means much work on Shuswap trails in preparation for hiking season

Shuswap Trail Alliance offers guidelines, appreciation for assistance with trails

Customers of Salmon Arm organic farmers’ market embrace online alternative

Wild Flight Farm owner Hermann Bruns sees sales spike with internet orders

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

Morning Start: The inventor of the frisbee turned into a frisbee after he died

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 15

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target at 0.25%, early data shows economy plunged

The central bank says the downturn tied to COVID-19 will be the worst on record

One year later after the tragic shooting spree in Penticton

April 15, 2020, marks one year since a shooting spree, which left four dead, shook Penticton

Kelowna distillery to retry sanitizer giveaway after RCMP shutdown

The event debuted last weekend to fistfights, long lineups and an eventual RCMP shutdown

More Canadians concerned with health of others than their own during pandemic

New Statistics Canada survey will be used to inform governments response to COVID-19

Two of three wildfires south of Cawston classified as out

A three-person BC Wildfire Service crew patrolled the area today

Wildfire east of Merritt 69 ha, remains classified as ‘being held’

Crews will be heading out for a final patrol of the area tomorrow (April 15)

Wildfire north of Lytton grows to 30ha, classified as ‘being held’

The wildfire, burning in steep terrain, is not currently threatening any structures

Most Read