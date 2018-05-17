The City of Salmon Arm Spray Parks at Fletcher Park and Blackburn Park are now open for the season. (File photo)

City turns on water at spray parks

Warm weather prompts May 17 opening

As of Thursday, May 17, both the Fletcher Spray Park and the Blackburn Spray Park are open.

The water is on and everyone is invited to enjoy a the cool, refreshing spray – or a drenching from one of the large water bucket features.

Just Posted

TCH crash at Balmoral injures three

Highway reduced to single-lane traffic, drivers should use caution

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Thunderstorms headed to the Okanagan

Environment Canada re-issued their special weather statement this morning,

CSRD to rename park in honour of Roy Sharp

Memory of former Sunnybrae resident serves as inspiration

Update: crews work to fix sinkhole east of Sicamous

Paving planned for tomorrow

Peak levels for Salmon River downgraded

River flows remain at 100-year flood level, further flooding to depend on weather

A test for pot potency from UBC Okanagan

Researchers develop faster test for cannabis quality.

Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

Fatal motorbike crash near Kamloops

The incident shut Highway 5A for several hours Wednesday evening

Markle’s father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Another blow in the Trans Mountain pipeline fight as Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.

