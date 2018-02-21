The two-kilometre route for the 2018 Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk. (Image contributed)

Coldest Night of the Year returns

Last year’s fundraising walk raised $36,847 for local food banks.

When walkers took to the streets for last year’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk they raised $36,847 for the Second Harvest and Salvation Army food banks.

This year’s event runs Saturday, Feb. 24. It is a family friendly fundraiser to raise money for the Second Harvest food bank and the Salvation Army’s Lighthouse Shelter. Register at the First United Church on Okanagan Avenue from 4 to 5 p.m. Opening ceremonies in front of city hall at 5 p.m., walk starts at 5:15. Between 6 and 8 p.m., a warm, light meal will be served.

The two-kilometre route departs from city hall and passes by McGuire Lake before traveling down Lakeshore Drive to 5 St SW before returning to The Salvation Army along the side of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The five-kilometre route diverges from the two-kilometre route to travel down 5 St SW, and follow 10 Ave SW, 10 St SW and 5 Ave SW around Blackburn Park before returning to the Salvation Army.

The routes will be clearly marked.

The five-kilometre route for the 2018 Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk. (Image contributed)

