Coldest Night of the Year returns

The two-kilometre route for the 2018 Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk. (Image contributed)

When walkers took to the streets for last year’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk they raised $36,847 for the Second Harvest and Salvation Army food banks.

This year’s event runs Saturday, Feb. 24. It is a family friendly fundraiser to raise money for the Second Harvest food bank and the Salvation Army’s Lighthouse Shelter. Register at the First United Church on Okanagan Avenue from 4 to 5 p.m. Opening ceremonies in front of city hall at 5 p.m., walk starts at 5:15. Between 6 and 8 p.m., a warm, light meal will be served.

The two-kilometre route departs from city hall and passes by McGuire Lake before traveling down Lakeshore Drive to 5 St SW before returning to The Salvation Army along the side of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The five-kilometre route diverges from the two-kilometre route to travel down 5 St SW, and follow 10 Ave SW, 10 St SW and 5 Ave SW around Blackburn Park before returning to the Salvation Army.

The routes will be clearly marked.

