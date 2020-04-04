HIGH BRIDGE The Trout Creek Trestle connected Summerland with the rest of the Kettle Valley Railway line. The bridge was constructed in 1913. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Colouring book will feature images of Summerland

Project is a joint initiative of Summerland Museum and Summerland Community Arts Council

The Summerland Community Arts Council and the Summerland Museum are working together to put together a colouring book, featuring scenes and images from around the community.

Julien Butler, archivist and curator at the Summerland Museum, selected some pictures from the museum’s extensive collection of photographs.

The images include the S.S. Okanagan, the Kettle Valley Railway’s steam train, downtown Summerland, early settlers, Giant’s Head Mountain and Sunoka Beach.

READ ALSO: Fur Brigade Trail on provincial heritage registry

READ ALSO: Tent homes were once used in Summerland

“We’re so lucky to have the collection we have here,” she said.

She added that there is an interest within the community for images from Summerland’s past.

The pictures are now available for Summerland artists to use to create outlines suitable for colouring.

Initially, the arts centre and the museum had planned to create a book, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pictures may instead be made available for people to download and print from their computers.

A printed version of the book will later be made available.

“This is a way to get people’s minds off of what’s happening,” said Sonja Waller, administrator at the arts centre.

Those who want to contribute outlines for the colouring collection are asked to contact Butler at archives@summerlandmuseum.org.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Food support continues for Okanagan students despite school closures

Just Posted

Woman raised in Salmon Arm on COVID-19 frontline with field hospital in Italy

Bev Kauffeldt is leading a medical team at the temporary hospital run by Samaritan’s Purse

COVID-19: Staying home in Salmon Arm is difficult when you don’t have one

As the snow flies, people without homes talk about how tough life is

General exposure to public low after inmate tests positive for COVID-19: Interior Health

The Okanagan Correctional Centre inmate is receiving appropriate care

Presence of auxiliary volunteers missed at Salmon Arm hospital during pandemic

Shuswap Lake Health Care Auxiliary still chips in two iPads so patients can connect with families

Column: Helping one another through these challenging times

Director’s Notes by CSRD Area C director Paul Demenok

VIDEO: How doctors in Canada will decide who lives and dies if pandemic worsens

Officials in several provinces have been developing guides so that doctors don’t feel alone

Colouring book will feature images of Summerland

Project is a joint initiative of Summerland Museum and Summerland Community Arts Council

KGH Foundation establishes COVID-19 response fund to support frontline workers

Doctors, nurses and staff have been challenged to pivot operations to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic

Sex workers face new risks during COVID-19 pandemic

‘Desperation has kicked in’ for vulnerable, undocumented workers unable to access help

Unclear if Cowichan couple refusing to self-isolate will face penalty

No fines or charges have been laid to date, including Cowichan couple who won’t self isolate

Food support continues for Okanagan students despite school closures

Kids aren’t going hungry thanks to Kal Rotary and Starfish Backpack program

Emergency services respond to numerous incidents on Highway 1

Today there were multiple semi truck crashes on Highway 1 and a collision by the hospital

Large item collection events cancelled in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Concerns about spread of COVID-19 led to decision to cancel collection events

COVID-19: Postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

Contract with private surgical clinic to help clear backlog

Most Read