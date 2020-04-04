Colouring book will feature images of Summerland

Project is a joint initiative of Summerland Museum and Summerland Community Arts Council

HIGH BRIDGE The Trout Creek Trestle connected Summerland with the rest of the Kettle Valley Railway line. The bridge was constructed in 1913. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

The Summerland Community Arts Council and the Summerland Museum are working together to put together a colouring book, featuring scenes and images from around the community.

Julien Butler, archivist and curator at the Summerland Museum, selected some pictures from the museum’s extensive collection of photographs.

The images include the S.S. Okanagan, the Kettle Valley Railway’s steam train, downtown Summerland, early settlers, Giant’s Head Mountain and Sunoka Beach.

“We’re so lucky to have the collection we have here,” she said.

She added that there is an interest within the community for images from Summerland’s past.

The pictures are now available for Summerland artists to use to create outlines suitable for colouring.

Initially, the arts centre and the museum had planned to create a book, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pictures may instead be made available for people to download and print from their computers.

A printed version of the book will later be made available.

“This is a way to get people’s minds off of what’s happening,” said Sonja Waller, administrator at the arts centre.

Those who want to contribute outlines for the colouring collection are asked to contact Butler at archives@summerlandmuseum.org.

