A mom helps her daughter hold two kokanee. (File photo)

Column: Catching kokanee in Shuswap Lake

Hank Shelley/Shuswap Outdoors

For many anglers in our Shuswap, the big lake provides ample opportunity to catch a nice rainbow trout.

There are, however, native kokanee to be trolled for, using lesser gear, such as small spinners in pink/red and wedding ring lures. These fish are on the small side compared to those raised in a hatchery.

Here the raising of kokanee takes on a different perspective. Over all, angling generates $400 to $500 million to the economy. Of that money, 53 per cent of licence sales goes to enhance fishing through the Freshwater Fisheries Society. Surprisingly, kokanee offer great fishing and are stocked through the society to more Interior lakes than before. Nearly 50 per cent of angling effort is concentrated on small stocked lakes in B.C.

With the introduction of kokanee to some of these lakes it encourages more family fishing, and better opportunity to catch these quality eating species. In their hatcheries, experience has shown that 3n sterile, and AF 3n all female kokanee do better at growth, survival and maturity than males. Due to the sterilization process, it costs more but is well worth the effort, as after an eight-to-10 year study, the 3n females matured later, retained their brightness and made for better catch success.

Related: 2017 – Kokanee numbers continue to rebound

The sterilization requires a heating/cooling process, changing the chromosome structure of the fish. Once 3n females have been stocked into lakes for four or more years, the proportion of high quality immature older age class fish in the population increased. There are times when angling for rainbow trout can be slow due to high/low water temperatures and other factors. However, a lake stocked with kokanee can provide ample opportunity for the family or new anglers to enjoy top-notch fishing.

Tips: Kokanee travel in large schools, seeking out zoo plankton as their main food source. Finding a school means a good fish finder. Small pink/red spoons work well, working through a school. A Ford fender/trout killer apex using a snubber (rubber surgical tubing) is a must. Wedding ring lures are also popular for kokanee anglers. While fishing Hathaway Lake/Bridge Lake last week, we limited on the above lures. Get the right depth. Find the fish. Enjoy some great angling close to home on Monte Lake, Kal Lake(Vernon) and the Bridge/ Sulphurous/Mica reservoir (Downy Loop).

Although fishing licence sales have declined by 20 per cent across B.C. and Canada due to the age class of folks, it doesn’t mean the fish have changed age. So get out on the water and try your luck at kokanee, even here in big Shuswap. Fresh air. Sunshine. Warm weather coming to boot!

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Panning for gold pioneer style
Next story
Digging into Shuswap mining history

Just Posted

Alert Shuswap camper recognizes potential propane disaster

Salmon Arm resident lodges a complaint with Technical Safety BC.

Shuswap Food Action Society partners with local farms for open tours

From Sorrento to Salmon Arm, visitors educated in sustainable farming practices

Update: Fire at Tappen mill out, owner mopping up

Fire officials say owner will use heavy equipment to extinguish any remaining hot spots

Well-known busker finds happiness in the Shuswap

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Cyclist attempts to break Pan-America world record

German cyclist Jonas Deichmann is travelling through B.C. to Alaska. He plans to begin his attempt on Aug. 18.

VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger

Column: Catching kokanee in Shuswap Lake

Hank Shelley/Shuswap Outdoors

B.C. VIEWS: Making private health care illegal again

Adrian Dix battles to maintain Cuba-style medical monopoly

Activists protest outside Kinder Morgan terminal in kayaks, canoes

Tsleil-Waututh elder Ta’ah Amy George led the water ceremony from a traditional Coast Salish canoe

Canadian soccer fans brace for World Cup final between France, Croatia

First ever final for the Croatians, while it’s France’s third, going into match as betting favourite

B.C. Lions claw their way back to score 20-17 victory over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Bombers, who beat the Lions 41-19 last week in Edmonton, fell to 2-3 with the loss

High winds, lack of rain suggest no breaks in sight for B.C. wildfire season

There were 11 new wildfires across the province over 24 hours, BC Wildfire Service officials say

Lawn bowlers soak up the Shuswap sun

Salmon Arm club hosts open house event

CJ’s Nightclub may be reopening in August under new ownership

Facebook posts suggest the longtime night club is set to reopen in August, also hiring staff

Most Read