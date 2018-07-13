Column: Catching kokanee in Shuswap Lake

For many anglers in our Shuswap, the big lake provides ample opportunity to catch a nice rainbow trout.

There are, however, native kokanee to be trolled for, using lesser gear, such as small spinners in pink/red and wedding ring lures. These fish are on the small side compared to those raised in a hatchery.

Here the raising of kokanee takes on a different perspective. Over all, angling generates $400 to $500 million to the economy. Of that money, 53 per cent of licence sales goes to enhance fishing through the Freshwater Fisheries Society. Surprisingly, kokanee offer great fishing and are stocked through the society to more Interior lakes than before. Nearly 50 per cent of angling effort is concentrated on small stocked lakes in B.C.

With the introduction of kokanee to some of these lakes it encourages more family fishing, and better opportunity to catch these quality eating species. In their hatcheries, experience has shown that 3n sterile, and AF 3n all female kokanee do better at growth, survival and maturity than males. Due to the sterilization process, it costs more but is well worth the effort, as after an eight-to-10 year study, the 3n females matured later, retained their brightness and made for better catch success.

Related: 2017 – Kokanee numbers continue to rebound

The sterilization requires a heating/cooling process, changing the chromosome structure of the fish. Once 3n females have been stocked into lakes for four or more years, the proportion of high quality immature older age class fish in the population increased. There are times when angling for rainbow trout can be slow due to high/low water temperatures and other factors. However, a lake stocked with kokanee can provide ample opportunity for the family or new anglers to enjoy top-notch fishing.

Tips: Kokanee travel in large schools, seeking out zoo plankton as their main food source. Finding a school means a good fish finder. Small pink/red spoons work well, working through a school. A Ford fender/trout killer apex using a snubber (rubber surgical tubing) is a must. Wedding ring lures are also popular for kokanee anglers. While fishing Hathaway Lake/Bridge Lake last week, we limited on the above lures. Get the right depth. Find the fish. Enjoy some great angling close to home on Monte Lake, Kal Lake(Vernon) and the Bridge/ Sulphurous/Mica reservoir (Downy Loop).

Although fishing licence sales have declined by 20 per cent across B.C. and Canada due to the age class of folks, it doesn’t mean the fish have changed age. So get out on the water and try your luck at kokanee, even here in big Shuswap. Fresh air. Sunshine. Warm weather coming to boot!

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter