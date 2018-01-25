Serena Caner, registered dietician

Column: Five cost effective health resolutions for 2018

It’s a new year, and while we all know we should consume less chocolate and alcohol, here are some other tips to think about.

Drink water. It’s free, it’s healthy. In his book, The Productivity Project, Chris Bailey found adequate hydration increased productivity (once he got through withdrawal symptoms). While caffeine heightens productivity in the short term, it comes at the cost of energy later in the day (when you need to drink more or have a nap). The bonus: in a single month of drinking only water, he saved $150.

Invest in adjustable desktop. Sitting all day is bad for your health: your circulation, your bones, your waistline. Alternating from sitting to standing throughout the day can reduce risks to your health. At my house, I use a stack of books on my windowsill.

Oatmeal-to-go: Don’t have time for breakfast? Get a jar or thermos. Put in some quick oats. Pour boiling water over them. Take it to work. (If you are like me, you may need to add some toppings like cinnamon, brown sugar, ground flaxseeds and walnuts)

Bone Broth: the health benefits of bone broths have been known for centuries. While most of us do not have time to sit by the stove watching a pot simmer, we can put a few things in a slow cooker. Here is a simple recipe from Sally Fallon Morell’s Nourishing Broth: 7-8 cups bones (these can be purchased or saved up from past meals), 1/4 cup vinegar, 4 cups chopped veggies (onions, celery, carrot, parsley), 4 litres water. Place is slow cooker and cook on low for 12 hours or more. Strain and it is ready to use (or store in fridge up to 5 days or in freezer up to six months).

Set yourself a bedtime: the research on the importance of sleep to your health keeps increasing. We all know we enjoy our lives more when we have slept, but there are so many distractions. Set the alarm on your phone and discipline yourself into a sleeping routine – all you have to do is lie down!

-Serena Caner is a registered dietitian who works at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

