Column: Friends, squirt guns, freezies – a snapshot of outdoor fun

Friends and Neighbours by Lean Blain

The barricade, a trio of umbrellas, was the only safety they had.

The water guns were almost empty and their opponent had the advantage, full control of the water supply – the hose. Fortunately, everyone complied to the neighbourhood convention: no attacks while refilling.

The sound of laughter and squeals of delight (perhaps mingled with the shock of cold water) filled the neighbourhood. Coral Hornung, 12, and her brother, Edwin, 9, have lived on the street for six years. Last October, the Qabours moved beside them, including Mohammed, 8, Mahmoud, 7, and Huda, 3.

“It’s lots of fun,” said Coral as she kept her eye on her brother who had the hose. “We get really wet.”

Mahmoud was smiling but getting cold despite the 27 degree temperature.

“I’m not cold, I’m wearing my shirt,” said his older brother, Mohammed.

“There’s no rules,” said Edwin as he explained how the game worked. Then he corrected himself. “There’s one rule: no shooting people when they’re refilling.”

Alayna, Coral and Edwin’s mother, said there is another rule – no spraying her garden.

Coral remembered another one: “And no spraying the doors.”

Even when it’s not so hot, these neighbourhood friends still spend a lot of time outside.

“We like playing with balls, marbles and chalk drawing,” said Coral.

With only a few weeks of school left they’re all looking forward to the summer vacation.

“I’m happy, but sad I won’t see my friends,” said Coral.

“I’m happy to see my grandma more and I get to go to Winnipeg to see my other grandma,” said Edwin.

“I want to go to the pool and lake,” said Mohammed.

“I like outside, playing in the water,” said Mahmoud, even though it was “so cold.”

Read more: Shuswap woman grateful for innovative breast cancer treatment

Read more: Summer gigs: Canadian girls typically earn less than boys, survey suggests

Read more: PHOTOS: Inside the ‘shoe house’ in Northern B.C.

Although there are some things Edwin likes to do indoors (reading, video games and sometimes Karaoke) he is a big believer in being outside.

“You’re more active outside and if you’re inside playing video games all the time then your brain will rot.”

Mohammed quickly nodded in agreement: “There’s a lot of people that happened to.”

“And you get to interact with people,” added Coral, “and you get your Vitamin D.”

Alayna brought out some freezies so a general truce was called while everyone went to get one. As they stood around enjoying their treats, Coral took a moment to look at the ingredients and the boys followed suit and they had a brief discussion on the vitamin content.

When the snacks were done, Mahmoud and Huda, now wrapped in towels, sat on the steps and watched the older three take up their positions and get back to the important business of having fun.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Summerland car museum supports Agur Lake Camp

Just Posted

Donations help Shuswap non-profit give animals second chance

Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary hosts veganniversary extravaganza fundraiser on June 9

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is here; high of 31 C

Environment Canada forecasts sun and heat Wednesday

Feelings prickle over use of Salmon Arm pickleball courts

Club plans to play as ‘public’ after proposed city use agreement rejected

City commits to increased transit service in Salmon Arm

If province agrees, improvements to include later hours and Sunday service, starting in 2020 or 2021

Survey: Salmon Arm students united on plastic bags, climate change

Youth council shows survey results to city council to help keep members informed

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Vernon man arrested for allegedly driving while impaired after collision with pedestrian

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street.

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

Bank of Canada holds rate, says numbers reinforcing view slowdown was temporary

The central bank, as widely expected, kept its trend-setting rate at 1.75 per cent Wednesday

Air Canada ‘anticipating a normal day’ after system-wide outage resolved

Passengers asked to check their flight status just in case

Six-foot-five volleyball star joins UBC Okanagan

Owen Cotito joins UBC from Kamloops’ Sa-Hali Secondary

Woman pulled from burning building at Riva Ridge

A fire took place at around 7 a.m. Wednesday

Cyclist struck by truck on Alexis Park Drive in Vernon

The incident took place around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday morning

Most Read