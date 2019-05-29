Column: Friends, squirt guns, freezies – a snapshot of outdoor fun

The barricade, a trio of umbrellas, was the only safety they had.

The water guns were almost empty and their opponent had the advantage, full control of the water supply – the hose. Fortunately, everyone complied to the neighbourhood convention: no attacks while refilling.

The sound of laughter and squeals of delight (perhaps mingled with the shock of cold water) filled the neighbourhood. Coral Hornung, 12, and her brother, Edwin, 9, have lived on the street for six years. Last October, the Qabours moved beside them, including Mohammed, 8, Mahmoud, 7, and Huda, 3.

“It’s lots of fun,” said Coral as she kept her eye on her brother who had the hose. “We get really wet.”

Mahmoud was smiling but getting cold despite the 27 degree temperature.

“I’m not cold, I’m wearing my shirt,” said his older brother, Mohammed.

“There’s no rules,” said Edwin as he explained how the game worked. Then he corrected himself. “There’s one rule: no shooting people when they’re refilling.”

Alayna, Coral and Edwin’s mother, said there is another rule – no spraying her garden.

Coral remembered another one: “And no spraying the doors.”

Even when it’s not so hot, these neighbourhood friends still spend a lot of time outside.

“We like playing with balls, marbles and chalk drawing,” said Coral.

With only a few weeks of school left they’re all looking forward to the summer vacation.

“I’m happy, but sad I won’t see my friends,” said Coral.

“I’m happy to see my grandma more and I get to go to Winnipeg to see my other grandma,” said Edwin.

“I want to go to the pool and lake,” said Mohammed.

“I like outside, playing in the water,” said Mahmoud, even though it was “so cold.”

Read more: Shuswap woman grateful for innovative breast cancer treatment

Read more: Summer gigs: Canadian girls typically earn less than boys, survey suggests

Read more: PHOTOS: Inside the ‘shoe house’ in Northern B.C.

Although there are some things Edwin likes to do indoors (reading, video games and sometimes Karaoke) he is a big believer in being outside.

“You’re more active outside and if you’re inside playing video games all the time then your brain will rot.”

Mohammed quickly nodded in agreement: “There’s a lot of people that happened to.”

“And you get to interact with people,” added Coral, “and you get your Vitamin D.”

Alayna brought out some freezies so a general truce was called while everyone went to get one. As they stood around enjoying their treats, Coral took a moment to look at the ingredients and the boys followed suit and they had a brief discussion on the vitamin content.

When the snacks were done, Mahmoud and Huda, now wrapped in towels, sat on the steps and watched the older three take up their positions and get back to the important business of having fun.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter