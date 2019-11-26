Column: Sicamous’ community spirit blooming

Greetings and thank you to Eagle Valley News for allowing me to be a monthly guest columnist.

My goal in the coming months is to write about how we can improve our gardens, our properties, our neighbourhoods and the community of Sicamous.

I have been in Sicamous since 2002 and I always thought it had amazing potential.

When the renovations to my properties on Kerr Road and Martin Street started to wind down, I agreed to be the volunteer chair for the Sicamous Official Community Plan advisory committee. While I was part of the committee, I heard about Sicamous’s participation in Communities in Bloom and I realized what a great program it was and what a difference it could make to achieving the objective of revitalizing our community.

In 2017 I was asked to take over as the lead for Communities in Bloom and Sicamous was awarded three out of five blooms. Since then, we have progressed to four blooms and we have received recognition provincially for our efforts and for our new branded signs and the associated landscaping.

In 2020, we are hosting the provincial Communities in Bloom awards and we will be working hard to achieve five blooms. We also plan to submit the Legion as a Places and Spaces Showcase entry for 2020.

Of course, nothing is more important in November than Remembrance Day. I have always been a strong supporter of our veterans and the Sicamous Legion and, on Nov. 11, I was so proud of the great turnout and of the wonderful space the community created to honour our veterans.

Volunteers do make a difference. If you would like to become involved with Communities in Bloom, I would love to hear from you at debheap@hotmail.com

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter