Communities in Bloom backs two cleanups in Sicamous

Volunteers will tidy up public spaces and get flower beds at the seniors centre ready for planting.

Sicamous Communities in Bloom volunteers are helping out with two spring-cleaning initiatives on April 24.

One group will be cleaning up public spaces and another will be tidying up flower beds to help get the Seniors Housing Centre looking its best.

Volunteers are meeting at the rec centre parking lot for the annual Sicamous community cleanup at 9 a.m. on April 24.

Volunteers will be provided with bright yellow T-shirts and necessary supplies before being assigned an area to tidy up.

At the same time, other volunteers will be meeting in the parking lot behind the senior’s centre to work on the flower beds there. Volunteers are asked to bring garden gloves and hand tools if they have them as there might not be enough to go around otherwise. People with perennials they are willing to part with are also asked to provide them for use in the seniors centre flower beds.

Organizer Deb Heap said volunteers for both events can bring masks if they prefer, but they will be able to ensure physical distancing. Bag lunches will be provided for volunteers at both cleanups.

More volunteers are wanted for both cleanups. Those who are interested can text Heap at 403-970-0114, signing up through Facebook events titled Sicamous Annual Community Clean Up and Senior’s Housing Flower Bed Spring Prep , or calling the District Office at 250-836-2477. Heap said registration is required to ensure there are enough lunches and the correct T-shirt sizes for all volunteers.



