Community urged to share luck with North Okanagan neighbours

Food and toiletry collection underway this week for those in need

Donations of non-perishables are being collected in this trailer, set up on Star Road in the BX in Vernon. (giveLuck photo)

Those who may have a little extra stock are being urged to share their blessings with their less fortunate neighbours.

A couple of local ladies are collecting non perishable food items, toilet paper and other essentials this week until Friday for those in need during this time.

Myrika Godard has set up her trailer at the end of her driveway, at 6074 Star Road, for others to drop off their donations.

“I’ll sanitize it all and than put into bags for families/seniors in need during this time,” said Godard, one of the founders of a new social media campaign called giveLUCK.

“If you want to donate other food just give me a heads up so I go out clean and grab it right away.

“Keep sharing the Love, Understanding, Compassion and Kindness.”

Those with large quantities to donate can contact Godard, who will come grab it from your door step if that’s easier.

Those who can’t make it out, or who don’t have a lot of extras to give, but still want to help can donate via etransfer myrikas@hotmail.com.

“I’ll purchase things after Friday that I think they may need,” said Godard.

The giveLuck girls also want to connect with those who are struggling.

“Message me if you know of someone that is in dire need of food right now please,” urges Godard.

