Consultant hired to help form cultural master plan for Salmon Arm

Selection committee appreciates successful applicant’s experience, relationship with community

Creating a tangible plan for culture in the city is moving closer to reality.

In January last year, city council authorized a request for proposals for a consultant to work with the city’s Cultural Master Plan Task Force to develop a Cultural Master Plan for the city, using a total budget of $20,000.

However, during that time the city’s branding project was underway.

A staff report to council states the task force determined that valuable data from the branding project could be used in the creation of the master plan. It was decided to wait until the branding project was finished.

The task force reconvened to create an RFP, which was issued on May 28. It closed on June 24.

Four proposals were received, all less than $20,000 as had been requested.

Staff and the committee favoured the proposal of Patricia Huntsman Culture and Communication, based in Nanoose Bay, B.C., stating it best demonstrated an understanding of the requirements set out in the RFP.

A report from Erin Jackson, director of corporate services, included some of the selection committee’s comments:

• the project team has significant relevant experience providing arts and culture planning services for large, medium and small municipalities throughout B.C.

• Patricia Huntsman has an established relationship with the community and a solid understanding of the arts and culture assets in Salmon Arm

• the engagement plan is innovative and engages a diverse range of citizens in the process

• the proposed timeline is suitable

• the proposal was clear and easy to read

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond expressed thanks to the task force which she said has been working since 2015 to create the framework that has allowed this next step to occur.

“The public engagement piece is an opportunity to build a plan that is made in Salmon Arm and made for Salmon Arm, which is exciting. I’m grateful to the city and the task force for the work done so far I and look forward to what’s next,” she said.

Coun. Debbie Cannon asked about the process, saying there is usually some kind of weighting system that shows how proposals are selected.

Jackson said price was weighted at 20 per cent, while factors such as experience and the actual proposal carried more weight. She said such criteria would be included in future reports for council.

Wallace Richmond said she feels comfortable in the vetting process. She also pointed out how careful the group was to scale the proposal back in light of the branding process as well as the process determining plans for the recreation centre and swimming pool. Had that not happened, she said the price could have been much higher.

Council members present voted unanimously in favour of the proponent recommended by the committee.

(Mayor Alan Harrison and Couns. Tim Lavery and Chad Eliason were absent.)

