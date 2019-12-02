Cookie fundraiser provides $1,170 for Summerland toy drive

Six-year-old girl organizes baking initiative for Summerland Fire Department

A cookie drive by a six-year-old Summerland girl has raised more than $1,100 for the Summerland Fire Department’s Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens drive.

Blake Karlson, with some help from her mother, baked more than 2,000 sugar cookies, which she then sold for $5 a dozen.

READ ALSO: Summerland Fire Department organizes gift drive

The initiative raised $1,170.

Karlson began the initiative on Nov. 12, and orders had to be received by Nov. 21.

The annual toy drive collects donations of new toys and cash donations to help purchase new gifts for needy children in the community. Gifts are given under the direction of the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre. Staff at the CIBC branch in Summerland will do the shopping and sorting of gifts.

