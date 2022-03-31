Council supports return of Salmon Arm Multiculturalism Day event

Portion of Hudson Avenue to be closed for July 27 celebration

Attendees of the 2019 Gathering Together Multicultural Festival pause for group photo on Hudson Avenue. Salmon Arm’s first Multiculturalism Day event in two years will take place on July 27 in downtown Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Salmon Arm residents will once again have an opportunity to unite in celebration of Multiculturalism Day.

At its March 28 meeting, city council received a request from Downtown Salmon Arm, made on behalf of the Shuswap Immigrant Service Society, to close off the 200 block of Hudson Avenue (between Ross and Alexander streets), between 2:30 and 9 p.m. on July 27 for a Multiculturalism Day celebration.

“Across Canada on June 27, is an annual festival held in recognition of Multiculturalism Day,” said Downtown Salmon Arm’s Jennifer Broadwell in a letter to the city. “This popular community celebration helps to build connection, understanding and appreciation for diversity in Salmon Arm through music, food and art. We are excited for its return as an in-person gathering for the first time since 2019.”

Council voted unanimously in favour of the request. Mayor Alan Harrison said it’s nice to see Multiculturalism Day return, noting past events were very successful.

The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. In the past, the well-attended Salmon Arm events included music and dance, games, numerous information booths as well as food options.

Read more: In photos: Multicultural festival a colourful celebration of community diversity

Read more: Observer Editorial: Hats off to Multicultural Fest’s organizers, participants

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm