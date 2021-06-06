Crime Stoppers Shredathon raises funds for tips in Vernon, Salmon Arm

How many sensitive files were safely shredded this year? Enough to raise nearly $4K

Enough personal files were shredded safely and securely in Vernon on Saturday to raise $2,000 for the North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers.

The sixth annual Crime Stoppers Shredathon was held in the Real Canadian Wholesale Club parking lot in Vernon Saturday, where folks were invited to bring their stacks of sensitive paperwork (private documents, bank statements etc.) and have them taken care of professionally.

The Shredathon was also held in Salmon Arm just over a month ago and raised $1,800, said local Crime Stoppers President Mike Remington.

Funds raised help the program cover the costs of offering reward money for tips from the general public, which typically range from $2,000 to $5,000. The program doesn’t receive government funding, so events like the Shredathon are relied upon to encourage the public to help stop crimes.

All tips are given in complete confidence to the RCMP for analysis.

“Very often that information is very important,” Remington said. “Sometimes it’s just a small bit of information that gives them a lead.”

READ MORE: Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding 21-year-old Joseline Metzger

READ MORE: Kamloops bound convoy greeted by Canim Lake Band in 100 Mile House

Brendan Shykora

Charity and DonationsCrime