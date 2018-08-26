Dancing for a cause

A Punjabi Mela in Penticton drew a large crowd to Gyro Park Sunday.

This is the second annual festival to take place in Penticton — the first took place last September, organized by a group of young people from the South Okanagan Punjabi community. They came together to raise funds in support of cancer research and care as well as showcasing the Punjabi culture.

Ikjot Kahlon, one of the organizers, said she wanted to bring the festival to Penticton to honour the memory of her grandmother, Baljinder, who died in 2016 at the age of 65 due to cancer.

The festival hopes to raise funds for a PET/CT scanner for the Southern Interior located at the cancer treatment centre in Kelowna. The scanner has an ability to detect cancer cells at an early stage — even before a tumour has formed. To date, $3 million of the $5 million needed has been raised.