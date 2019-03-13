District elementary students vie for a checkmate

Five schools and more than 70 students test skills in chess tournament March 13

Abriana Duford puzzles over a move during the SD #83 Elementary School Chess Tournament held at South Broadview Elementary on Wednesday, March 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Students from across School District #83 gathered at South Broadview Elementary on March 13 to find the district’s best young chess players.

Five schools participated in the chess tournament. Seventy-six students from South Broadview, Highland Park, Armstrong Elementary, South Canoe and Hillcrest played a series of games to find winners in the Grade 3 and Grade 4/5 categories.

Kalum Kalf from Highland Park Elementary won the Grade 4/5 division. Jacob Holmes from South Canoe Elementary was the first runner-up. The third- and fourth-place positions were occupied by Justin Weicker and Austin Warren, a pair of South Broadview students.

Winning the Grade 3 tournament was South Broadview student Haydn Mitchell. Wade Lightfoot from Highland Park placed second and Nile Dodds, another student of the host school, placed third. Abriana Duford from South Broadview finished in fourth place.

