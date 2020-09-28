Downtown Salmon Arm cancels Halloween Treat Trail

First time in 30 years community event won’t be taking place

Gemma and Meika Hunter and mother Amanda Toms emerge from the haunted house at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre, part of the Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail fun on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (File photo)

Trick-or-treaters visiting downtown Salmon Arm businesses this Halloween may come up empty.

Downtown Salmon Arm has announced that for health and safety reasons, the annual Treat Trail event has been cancelled. According to a release from the business organization, this is the first time in 30 years the event will not occur.

Also cancelled was the annual downtown Apple Fest.

The Downtown Vernon Association recently announced the cancellation of its treat trail, due to restrictions on gathering sizes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum, home of the annual Halloween Spooktacular event, remains closed to the public, with all events cancelled for the season.

