Downturn in donations a problem for Sicamous food bank

The Eagle Valley Community Support Society food bank is struggling to provide hungry people with nourishing meals this fall.

Both monetary and food donations are down from what they normally are this time of year.

Executive Director Janet McClean Senft said there has been a downturn since the pandemic’s impact and that they have been playing catch up ever since.

During the summer months, the food bank relies heavily on the generosity of local farmers who bring in fresh produce. Come fall, that support is no longer available and the food bank turns to grocery donations.

The EVCSS has seen less people overall coming by to donate this year, and Senft said that it’s likely because people are simply being more cautious due to inflation, although there are many reasons why donors may not be coming in.

“We can never give everyone everything they want,” said Senft, adding protein items are usually the most needed.

However, Senft noted the Eagle Valley community has been incredibly generous for its size. The society has rarely been in the position where it has absolutely nothing to give out, and while the food bank is not currently operating its usual capacity, no one has been turned away.

There are no particular set times or rules for people to access the food bank, although it does ask that people refrain from taking more than once a month.

If you would like to donate to the EVCSS, you can come to the center at 1214 Shuswap Ave., Sicamous, call 250-836-3440, or mail a monetary donation to EVCSS, PO box 777, Sicamous, B.C., V0E 2V0.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm food bank struggling to keep up with inflation

READ MORE: Friends and family rally around Vernon woman fighting aggressive breast cancer

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Food BankSicamous