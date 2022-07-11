Families take part in the Learn to Fish day at the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)

Enderby event aims to get kids hooked on fishing

Kingfisher Interpretive Centre hosts Learn to Fish day

Every fisherman remembers catching their first fish. The details may get foggy over the years but that life changing experience is never forgotten.

“Would you like your children to have an opportunity to catch a fish? Would you like to take your grandkids fishing but don’t have the gear, the knowledge or the time?” the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre asks. “Join us for a Learn to Fish program and give your children a chance to catch a fish and enjoy a day outdoors learning about fishing and making life lasting memories.”

The free event takes place Sunday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 25 kilometres east of Enderby at 2550 Mabel Lake Rd.

Local angling experts will be volunteering their time and knowledge to provide a firsthand fishing experience for youth. They will be offering instruction on casting techniques, fish handling practices, fish identification, fly tying and more.

“This unique chance to learn the ins and outs of successful fishing is something you don’t want to miss if you are just learning to fish or have never had the chance to try.”

Fishing rods will be available to use and advice on what to purchase will be offered to anyone interested in starting their own career in fishing.

The fun-filled day will also include information on aquatic invasive species, rock painting and an interactive aquatic bug display. Learn about what local fish eat and what flies could land the “big” one.

The Enderby Lion’s Club will be hosting a barbecue and offering hot food by donation.

Prizes will also be awarded throughout the day, so come early for more chances to win.

For more information contact the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre at 250-838-0004.

