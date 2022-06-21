An exhibition at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum in Salmon Arm featuring revered Neskonlith Elder Dr. Mary Thomas will be unveiled on Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. (Contributed)

Exhibition featuring revered Elder to be unveiled tonight at Haney Village in Salmon Arm

Unveiling to take place at 7 p.m. June 21 on Indigenous People’s Day

You’re invited to a special event this evening at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

On both National Indigenous People’s Day and the summer solstice – the longest day of the year, the unveiling of the exhibit Knucwentwecw: The Bridges Built by Dr. Mary Thomas, will take place Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. ⁠Everyone is welcome.⁠

The exhibit celebrates revered Secwépemc Elder, Dr. Mary Thomas.

“We will be unveiling the new exhibition designed to share memories of those that she worked with over her many years of promoting Secwépemc teachings and culture, to ensure it is carried on for your youth and into the future,” states the invitation.

The event will be free, with coffee and cookies available.

For the duration of the exhibition, self-identifying Indigenous individuals will receive free admission to the grounds and museum.

