Extra summer fun added to Enderby spray park

Enderby and District Recreation Services installing upgrades to the splash mark — May 2021. (Recreation Services photo)

While the Vernon spray park has recently been levelled, Enderby’s spray park is levelling up.

Enderby and District Recreation Services shared a photo of the new spray pieces installed at Barnes Park on Facebook Wednesday.

“Just in time for a warm weekend coming up,” recreation services said.

The Enderby Lions swimming pool is set to open May 25, and Recreation Services was busy filling up the summer swim program last week. Since registration opened May 1, they’ve filled 89 weeks of private lessons and have had 150 people sign up for group lessons and advanced aquatic training.

Meanwhile in Vernon, the Polson Park splash park has been reduced to a patch of debris, with crews having removed it recently due to recurring flooding issues.

Polson Park has had trouble with flooding since 2017, which has impacted the playground and other grassy park areas surrounding the spray park site.

The spray park was constructed on rubberized material that’s not in compliance with Interior Health, due to a bio-film that would continually build on the surface.

The city has looked at other options to replace the spray facility until a new location and reconstruction plan can be decided. A plan to use Vernon Fire Rescue trucks in the interim has been floated by the city, but staff are still working out the kinks – or costs — associated with such a program.

Brendan Shykora

